(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill in the Washington Legislature with the aim of economically diversifying the makeup of the Fish and Wildlife Commission.
“Right now, the Fish and Wildlife Commission is pretty much a fulltime job,” said Kretz in a statement. “The 'volunteer' aspect of the job is in name only. What ends up happening is that the only people who can afford to spend that kind of time and energy in a non-paid capacity are either wealthy or retired and financially set, or are employed by certain outside groups.”
It is those outside groups and their influence, as well as what Kretz feels is a lack of representation of his constituents in the commission that lead to HB 1699, which would start to pay members of the commission. The opening sentence of the bill calls it “an act relating to establishing salaries for the Washington fish and wildlife commission.”
“There should be some equity here,” Kretz said. “Do we only want the rich to be able to serve in this capacity? I don't think that's the direction we want to go.”
The main thrust of the bill changes deal with RCW 77.04.060, a section titled “Commission — Meetings — Officers — Compensation, travel expenses.”
The section on member compensation will change from “Members of the commission shall be compensated in accordance with RCW 43.03.250” to “The annual salary for members of the commission shall be established by the Washington citizens' commission on salaries for elected officials.”
If enacted, this small change is one Kretz hopes will remove one roadblock to less wealthy people serving on the commission..
“Providing a salary for commissioners will allow us to get the high-quality individuals we need to promote equitable, non-biased solutions for the whole state,” Kretz argued.
It’s possible one of the solutions he has in mind is authorizing more wolf hunting in the northeast part of the state. The Center Square previously reported on another bill Kretz introduced in the Legislature this year to make that more likely.
The salaries bill was referred to the Agriculture and Natural Resources committee earlier this month, and is scheduled for a hearing Friday.