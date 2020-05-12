(The Center Square) – Several smaller counties in Washington state have been approved to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-step plan for reopening businesses.
The announcement comes as the state continues to fight the spread of coronavirus while attempting to get its economy back on track. As of Tuesday, there have been 17,122 confirmed cases in the state and 945 deaths. According to state Department of Health data, 61 percent of the deaths are linked to long-term care facilities.
Inslee originally said the next phase would begin May 25 at the earliest, but on Monday he said Stevens, Wahkiakum, Skamania, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Columbia, Garfield and Lincoln counties could proceed. Only counties with fewer than 75,000 residents and no new cases of the virus in the last three weeks can apply to reopen.
Restaurants and bars in those counties can reopen for dine-in services, but only under very specific and strict guidelines. They can only be at 50 percent capacity with tables of up to five people and tables must be at least six feet apart.
Those that do reopen are required to keep a daily log of customers’ information, including names, telephone numbers or email addresses and the times they entered and left. Such details would be used for contact tracing should a customer or staff member test positive for coronavirus.
Buffets, salad bars and bar seating are not permitted, and hand sanitizer must be available for all staff and patrons. Menus and condiments have to be single-use and establishments have to create a cleaning schedule. Customers are advised to wear face masks while not seated and employees must be screened for symptoms before the start of each shift.
King County, where Seattle is located, issued a directive beginning May 18 saying people should wear face masks in indoor public spaces, such as grocery stores, and outdoor public spaces, such as farmers markets, where social distancing guidelines are difficult to enforce. There won’t be any penalty for people who do not follow the directive and law enforcement will not be involved.
King County currently has reported 7,068 positive test results and 506 fatalities, accounting for 53 percent of the state’s death toll.
King County Metro, the area’s bus service, also said riders should wear face coverings but that drivers will not turn riders away who are not wearing them. The union that represents the drivers called the directive “good news” but that a “no mask, no ride” policy would be safer.