(The Center Square) – The city council of Snoqualmie, Washington, and the Snoqualmie Indian Tribal Council have approved an amendment to support future economic development goals.
The amendment to the sewer utility service agreement was agreed upon on June 1. The original agreement was signed back in 2004. The infrastructure agreement will extend sewer treatment service to the surrounding community.
The Snoqualmie tribe will be contributing approximately $6.6 million of their own funds to expand treatment of the Snoqualmie Water Reclamation Facility and provide for the General Facilities Charges as part of the city’s adopted sewer rate plan.
This will help Snoqualmie increase capacity of its water reclamation facility and benefit both existing and future users of the utility system, according to the City of Snoqualmie.
Snoqualmie Mayor Katherine Ross sees this agreement as a step to solidify a positive relationship between the city and the Snoqualmie tribe.
“This mutually beneficial agreement promotes economic development and tourism in our city and across the region,” Ross said in a statement.
The Snoqualmie Casino is the largest customer of the SWRF. On May 31, the Snoqualmie Tribe announced the casino will undergo a multiphase expansion that will bring in what the tribe is touting as 500 new jobs.
Back in 2020, the Tribe requested that the City of Snoqualmie consider providing expanded services for a beefed up casino. In the Snoqualmie City Council meeting on May 31, Councilmember James Mayhew said that "there was a lot of trust issues with the Tribe and that's why it took two years to negotiate [this agreement.]"
Mayhew sees the over $6 million from the tribe as paying their share of the overall cost of sewage treatment.
"This $6 million goes into our city and it then becomes available for funding for future expansions," Mahew said in the council meeting.
The vote of the city council agreeing to the amendment was unanimous.
The Snoqualmie Casino expansion includes building a new hotel, a 2,000 seat entertainment and convention center and a destination spa. The newly signed agreement will help mitigate any potential casino expansion project impact on the water reclamation facility for Snoqualmie, according to the city.
“This agreement will benefit the city’s many sewer customers who reside, work, and visit the Snoqualmie Tribe’s Ancestral Lands located within the City limits," Snoqualmie Tribal Chairman Robert de los Angeles said.
De los Angeles said that the casino was “already the largest employer in the Snoqualmie Valley" and would be "adding an estimated 500 new jobs with our expansion."
He added, "Through our charitable donations, impact mitigation funds, and tax revenue, the tribe has generated an immense amount of value and benefit to the Snoqualmie Valley community, and our ability to continue doing so will be strengthened when we complete our expansion project.”