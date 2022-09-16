(The Center Square) – Despite a railway strike being avoided, Snohomish County has to temporarily close its solid waste facilities as a result of ongoing regional railway transportation issues.
Snohomish County will close its stations and drop boxes on Sunday, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. The county said that the closures will allow staff to remove excess garbage that is reaching hazard levels.
Starting on Sept. 21, Snohomish County will also temporarily stop accepting yard debris at all facilities. The county says the green waste and wood debris is also contributing to the waste pileup in the facilities and uses the limited space in containers being transported for disposal in a landfill.
The county is encouraging residents to take green waste and wood debris to 10 alternate locations in the following cities: the City of Snohomish, Everett, Woodinville, Kenmore, Stanwood and Arlington.
Earlier in the week, the county warned that if the potential nationwide railway strike were to go through, a complete closure of solid waste transfer stations and drop boxes would occur. The tentative agreement for railway workers prevented that. However, it has not solved the issues burdening the county’s waste facilities.
“Even though on the national level a tentative agreement has been reached to avoid a railway workers strike, we continue to have railway transportation issues from our county facilities to regional landfills,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said in a statement. “The railway slowdown is causing the garbage to pile up at our transfer stations.”
Residents may be experiencing deja vu with this facility shutdown. A similar situation happened in May 2022 where excess garbage at facilities brought health, safety and environmental concerns for staff and customers. That resulted in the county closing transfer stations for two consecutive days to clear out the garbage.
Waste levels had been sustainable throughout the summer, but recently began to build up again due to railway staffing issues along with intermodal container shortages, according to the county.
The garbage piles that have been growing over the past eight months are raising the risk of fires at county transfer stations.
“These two Sunday closures will allow our crews to relieve the system stress by clearing some of the backlog that is building up,” Solid Waste Director Dave Schonhard said. “By closing on two Sundays, we hope to minimize the impact on commercial curbside pickup for county residents.”