(The Center Square) – Snohomish County received nearly $1 million in funds from the Federal Highway Bridge Program to continue bridge repairs around Granite Falls.
Snohomish County Public Works will begin construction in mid-May to rehabilitate Madden Bridge 58 which sits between Granite Falls and Lake Stevens. The project is expected to last approximately 12 weeks and require a two month road closure beginning in mid-June, according to a press release from Snohomish County on May 9.
Madden Bridge 58 was originally constructed in 1956, spanning 138 feet and is showing normal signs of deterioration from age, according to county data. Snohomish County plans on replacing the guardrails, bridge rails and bearings, as well as repairs to expansion joints.
“Rehabilitating bridges is a cost-effective way to extend their useful life and ensure the ongoing safety of the traveling public,” said Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder in a statement. “Thanks to the federal funding received last year for this work, we are able to save local tax dollars and make the needed repairs to keep Madden Bridge open for many years to come.”
The near $1 million bridge repair is being distributed by the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Snohomish County Road fund.
Last month, Snohomish County Public Works was in the planning stages for construction on a new bridge northeast of Granite Falls.
The project received $22.1 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program. Snohomish County stated that this is the largest 2021 grant award in Washington state and one of the largest in the country.
The bridge is named Granite Falls Bridge 102 and is seen as an essential part of the roadways serving Granite Falls.
“The Granite Falls Bridge 102 is a prime example of Washington state infrastructure that has been neglected through years of underinvestment. This grant will help make sure this vital recreational and economic transportation route is available to the Snohomish County community for the next generation,” said Washington Congresswoman Suzan DelBene at the time. “I worked hard to help secure this $22.1 million USDOT grant and will continue fighting for additional federal investments in our local infrastructure.”
An opening date for Granite Falls Bridge 102 has yet to be revealed as Snohomish County Public Works is still in the planning stage. However, Madden Bridge 58 is still expected to open near early-August. A full-road closure is necessary in order to reduce the total construction period and reduce overlay costs, according to Snohomish County.