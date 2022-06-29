(The Center Square) – The Snohomish County Future Workforce Alliance, part of the county government's Office of Recovery and Resilience, has adopted its 2022 budget of $8.5 million for plans to create more job opportunities for county residents.
FWA’s priorities for the 2022 program year include: operating a workforce connection site in northern Snohomish County for employers and persons in the market of a career to get connected; funding community engagement staff that provide workforce services to underserved communities; develop a youth strategy within schools throughout the county to provide career opportunities to students; and create a $1.3 million strategic reserve to mitigate anticipated decline in federal workforce funding.
“By building a gold-standard workforce system in Snohomish County, we will be able to make it easier for workers and businesses to adapt to ever-changing circumstances,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in a statement. “By focusing on communities across Snohomish County, particularly those that are underserved...the adopted budget sets us on a clear path toward full recovery from the pandemic.”
The non-profit organization Workforce Snohomish will be the key implementing partner to reach underserved communities throughout the county. Workforce Snohomish receives federal funding from the Local Workforce Investment Board to oversee and operate the two WorkSource Centers located in Everett and Lynnwood. The organization will now control the federal workforce funds coming through the FWA.
In a FWA board meeting in March 2022, Workforce Snohomish revealed other ways the organization is looking to increase job opportunities in the county.
Joy Emory, CEO of Workforce Snohomish, presented the “Good Jobs Challenge” Grant which had the main goal of serving 1,800 participants with 60% being from BIPOC populations. The grant includes six FTEs to support the regional workforce program and approximately $3.9M in cash match.
The Good Jobs Challenge Grant pairs with the newly adopted budget with a noticeably bigger focus on creating job opportunities in the areas of Snohomish County facing economical hardships.
“The adopted budget to support FWA’s strategic priorities will continue the process of workforce system transformation and assist employers with acquiring new and upskilling current talent,” said Emory. “Moreover, the budget will allow us to better reach underserved communities with workforce services that will support an equitable recovery across the county.”
The adopted program budget will take effect on July 1, 2022 and run through the end of June the following year.