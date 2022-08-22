(The Center Square) – Snohomish County plans to replace a 89 year old bridge after receiving an $8.2 million grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The county says that the Pilchuck Creek Bridge 626 is showing normal signs of deterioration as a result of age, which includes a worn bridge deck and cracking throughout the structure.
Snohomish County anticipates the replacement bridge to begin construction in 2027.
Julie Kuntz, communications specialist for Snohomish County, told The Center Square in an email that the project was scheduled for construction in 2027 to help manage staffing workloads and the county budget.
"Our federally funded bridge replacements typically require at least three years to develop engineering, complete National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) review, permitting and acquire right-of way," she said.
The current 180-foot steel and concrete bridge carries traffic over Pilchuck Creek and runs adjacent to Interstate-5 between Silvana and Stanwood.
The average daily traffic on Pilchuck Creek Bridge was reported as 428 in 2018, according to Kuntz.
When there is an incident on Interstate-5, the structure serves as a bypass, which then leads to a significant increase in car traffic on the bridge.
The county reduced traffic on the Pilchuk bridge to one lane and imposed weight restrictions on the bridge last summer while it sought funding for a replacement.
“Thanks to WSDOT federal local bridge funds, our planning and design work for the replacement of Pilchuck Creek Bridge 626 is moving forward,” Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said in a statement. “We are fortunate that federal dollars are able to cover more than 80 percent of our bridge construction costs.”
The grant was awarded to the county through WSDOT’s Federal Local Bridge program. The purpose of this program is to improve the condition of bridges through replacement, rehabilitation and preventative maintenance.
According to Snohomish County Public Works Engineer Doug McCormick, the Pilchuck Creek Bridge was the only county-maintained bridge that was classified as structurally deficient and lacked funding for repair or replacement.
For a bridge to be classified as structurally deficient, any structural elements have to be considered in poor condition or water frequently overtops the bridge.
“Such classifications do not mean there is eminent danger, but enables the county to prioritize and compete for funding.” McCormick said. “All structurally deficient bridges in our inventory are safe to travel and have funded improvements in the works.”