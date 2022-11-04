(The Center Square) – Snohomish County continues its American Rescue Plan Act spending with $7.5 million to aid children and families through social-emotional development and affordability programs.
Along with $12 million Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers proposed for child care resources in his 2023 budget, the $7.5 million would bring total County American Rescue Plan Act child care to nearly $20 million, if appropriated.
The newly announced $7.5 million will be distributed as follows: $2.9 million for social-emotional development and mental health support programs for enrolled children and their families, $2.35 million for the stabilization of all 16 Snohomish County Early Childhood Education Assistance Program providers, and $2.5 million for child care vouchers and navigation support for job-seeking families.
“Through this program, we’re supporting our children, providing tools to caregivers and helping undo the harms caused by COVID-19,” Somers said in a statement. “These investments are one part of our broader effort to expand access for communities across our county, particularly in places where child care is already extremely scarce.”
The $2.9 million dedicated to social-emotional development and mental health support programs stems from the county’s partnerships with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County and YMCA of Snohomish County. The partnerships provide tuition subsidies for families at or below 60% of the Area Median Income and mental health services for children and families.
According to the county, the partnerships have helped more than 2,300 families through September.
“The [American Rescue Plan Act] funds have supported families with financial barriers,and allowed us to provide mental health support to youth and families in need during a very critical time,” YMCA of Snohomish County CEO Peyton Tune said.
The $2.35 million for the stabilization of the 16 Early Childhood Education Assistance Program providers will help in sustaining and expanding services without disruption. The cost of providing the Early Childhood Education Assistance Program services has significantly increased due to the pandemic, according to the county.
The remaining $2.5 million will go toward child care affordability vouchers for job-seeking families. However, the voucher program is not currently available for applicants. Snohomish County and the Opportunity Council will connect eligible recipients through partnerships to employment assistance organizations.
Somers plans to announce additional American Rescue Plan Act funds to further expand child care services and construct new facilities for the services to use.