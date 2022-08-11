(The Center Square) – Snohomish County government is looking for applicants to do a comprehensive study to identify gaps in high-quality broadband access for households across the county.
The selected entity will be guiding the use of $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to expand broadband.
“Closing gaps in access will have lasting economic, educational, health and community benefits for Snohomish County communities,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in a statement. “By mapping existing broadband gaps, we can ensure our upcoming investments are made swiftly and equitably.”
The county claims that expanding broadband access is one of its top priorities. The chosen partner for this study will be tasked with creating an implementation plan that includes: a map of the existing broadband infrastructure throughout the county; a map of broadband speeds; identifying households and areas of the county with affordability barriers that limit broadband access; a review of agencies with successful broadband networks; a review of the economic benefits, additional funding sources beyond ARPA and different types of technological models; and coordination with broadband providers and broadband program managers to determine the best ways for implementation and expanding access.
Somers had proposed the allocation of $5 million in ARPA funds to the county council, which it approved.
This is not the first time this year that Snohomish County has made moves to expand broadband access. Earlier this year, the county received a $16.7 million grant from the State of Washington to expand broadband access for the 4-mile-long State Route 530 corridor that runs between Interstate 5 and State Route 9 in Arlington's city limits.
“The goal of our Broadband Action Team is to expand high-quality internet access to every area of Snohomish County,” Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring said. “We have already seen early success in securing state grant funds, and this local investment will help move us closer to our goal.”
Snohomish County has begun its search for a partner with a Request For Proposals. Interested parties have until Sept. 1 to submit their proposals. The study will begin once the county selects a partner with the goal of deploying the $5 million by early 2023.