(The Center Square) – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers’ proposed budget for 2023 would see more than 75% of the $315.9 million in general funds go towards law and justice agencies.
The Washington county’s Department of Law Enforcement would be given $169.7 million from the general fund to pay for normal law enforcement efforts; increase transparency in the justice system; and confront the fentanyl crisis.
Over the last six years, the county has built infrastructure to address the opioid epidemic and help people struggling with substance use. That includes a diversion center, the Carnegie Resource Center for rehab and an expansion of available beds for people who need mental and behavioral health treatment.
The 2023 proposed budget seeks to increase funding to reduce the negative impacts of drugs on communities. Additionally, Somers believes the state and federal governments need to help the county with the issue.
“The hard truth is that we cannot solve the challenges of fentanyl, opioids and substance use on our own,” Somers said in the budget. “Decisions made at the national and state level have huge impacts into the tools we have available to help people and hold traffickers accountable.”
Through federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, Somers is proposing nearly $29 million to increase and preserve housing units and expand behavioral health services across Snohomish County. At least $8 million of the $29 million would go toward behavioral health and substance use treatment efforts, with a focus on increasing available services through the expansion or development of capital projects.
Somers is also proposing spending more than $10 million in federal dollars to address workforce needs and making facilities upgrades so courts can accommodate remote trials.
Somers said that general funds will also go toward creating more competitive pay for the county sheriff department, purchasing more body cameras for deputies, new sheriff's office precincts and tracking data through the county’s Law and Justice Data Collection Initiative.
“There are tremendous needs across the county and I believe we have provided a balanced, responsible path forward in our spending,” Somers said. “I have no doubt that this budget is one of the best we’ve ever had for addressing short term challenges.”
The Snohomish County Council will now begin the budget review process, which includes hearing from county departments, elected county leaders and community members.