(The Center Square) – Snohomish County continues to use its American Rescue Plan funds, with $12 million being dedicated to child care expansions throughout the region.
The county established the funding as part of its 2023 budget after identifying child care as a top priority while continuing to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
An estimated 80% of county residents live somewhere that has more than 50 children under five years of age few-to-no childcare providers. The Washington state Department of Children, Youth and Families label these areas as “extreme child care access deserts.”
The county also noted that there are only 62 slots of child care for every 100 youth under the age of five whose parents work. The state average is 79 slots per 100 children, according to statistics from ChildCare Aware of America.
“The effects of child care deserts across our county impact all of us, but they have an even more acute impact on women, who are pushed out of the job market at higher rates due to the extremely high cost of child care,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in a statement. “That’s why we want to expand access for communities across our county, particularly in places where child care is already extremely scarce.”
Out of the $12 million in federal funds, $5 million will be distributed as grants for-profit, nonprofit, and governments to increase child care capacity. Accepted applicants could receive capital grant awards ranging from $500,000 to $2 million.
The county is contributing $3.8 million for a workforce development and retention program. The program will support participants in obtaining the necessary certificates and training to enter the child care workforce.
The stabilization efforts of the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program will be given $3 million. The remaining $200,000 will go to the Snohomish County Office of Recovery and Resilience outreach program.
The lack of access to child care is prominent throughout Washington state. The state’s Child Care Collaborative Task Force identified a 43% turnover rate of child care workers last year that emphasized an urgency to bolster the workforce.
Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, child care has been a priority for the state. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimated turnover and missed work totaled over $2.8 billion in direct costs due to child care issues in Washington state. The chamber also found that direct and opportunity costs due to employee child care issues totaled $6.5 billion in the state in 2019.