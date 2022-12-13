(The Center Square) – Snohomish County is seeking to use more federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars on projects that mitigate risk posed by potential flooding.
Through the county’s Flood Risk Reduction grant program, projects that are eligible for funding can apply for a minimum of $250,000 to $2 million in funds. Projects that support future flood risk reduction construction projects can apply for a minimum of $100,000.
The grant was announced by Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. He said that aging infrastructure throughout the county has made many residents one storm away from losing their homes and possessions in a flood.
“The risk of catastrophic flooding is a reality for many Snohomish County residents and businesses...That’s why we’re using some of our federal recovery dollars to make smart investments in flood risk reduction infrastructure,” Somers said in a statement.
The county’s Surface Water Management partners with community members to reduce flood damage and to protect and enhance the water resources for county residents. The county budget for 2023 is dedicating $47 million to the management team for its efforts in reducing flood risks.
The Surface Water Management fund along with the Solid Waste Management and Airport funds make up the county’s enterprise funds. They account for operations of business activities, which are financed primarily by user fees and charges. Out of the $1.5 billion county budget, the three funds make up 14% of it.
The county will consider applicants for the Flood Risk Reduction grant program through Jan. 27, 2023.