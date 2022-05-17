(The Center Square) – Snohomish County’s annual homeless point-in-time count identified 1,184 people experiencing some type of homelessness in the county.
The PIT count was conducted on February 22, 2022 with surveys being done by 204 volunteers.
The data was revealed on May 16 in a press statement and shows that the 1,184 people experiencing homelessness is the highest number recorded in Snohomish County since 2012 when the count added up to 2,387 individuals.
“There are far too many members of our community who have no home and are traumatized daily by their lack of shelter,” Director of Snohomish County Human Services Mary Jane Brell Vujovic said in a statement. “This count allows us to quantify this community challenge and give us a better perspective on what is taking place across the county.”
This PIT count was the first conducted since 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic started. A count of 52 more individuals have been recorded as experiencing homelessness this year compared to data from 2020. The number of people living outside shelters decreased by 13.2% from 2020, while shelters saw a 30.7% increase in clients.
The total number of households without children experiencing unsheltered homelessness did not change much from 2020 to 2022. However, there was an increase in households without children experiencing chronic homelessness with numbers ranging from 448 to 499.
This means that more than 50% of all households without children experiencing homelessness in Snohomish County are chronically homeless according to the county’s data.
This increase in homelessness in Snohomish County comes despite “increased efficiencies and investments across the system which continue to assist more households each year,” according to Snohomish County. In fact, the county's executive, Dave Somers, proposed a budged for 2022 that included $10 million in spending for long term shelter for those in need.
“I am proposing $10 million for creating long-term shelter and housing options in Everett, and North, South and East County. . . this is an opportunity for us to partner with the state and cities to leverage available federal funding to provide a significant increase in shelter and housing space,” Somers said in his proposed budget. “We should not allow people to suffer with homelessness when we can do something about it.”
The budget was approved by council in November 2021. Immediately after, Snohomish County began a search for a hotel in Everett to convert into a shelter.
In a presentation to the Everett City Council last November, officials from Snohomish County said that buying a pre-existing facility would be far less expensive than building new shelters, which would cost $5 to 10 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Yet as of now, a hotel has not been established as a location to turn into shelter for those experiencing homelessness.