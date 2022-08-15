(The Center Square) – Within the first half of August, Snohomish County has funneled around $22.2 million towards the acquisition of 165 units of bridge housing.
The latest purchase was of the Americas Best Value Inn in Edmonds, which was announced Monday. This newly acquired hotel will be turned into bridge housing with 55 time-limited units for homeless people.
The county told The Center Square in an email that the hotel was purchased for $9.1 million, or near $165,500 per unit.
"The County's purchase of the Americas Best Value Inn is a natural fit," City of Edmonds Deputy Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Burley said in a statement. "Many of the folks who have resided at this motel have used housing vouchers through various homelessness-prevention programs."
The 165 units that the county has acquired so far in August is a 26% increase in its system capacity, according to Snohomish County.
Just like the Days Inn in Everett that Snohomish County purchased last week, Americas Best Value Inn will provide access to wraparound services to homeless persons residing in the property. The 24/7 on-site staffing and services include food, hygiene, employment services, legal services and mental health and substance use disorder services.
Residents of the City of Edmonds and its surrounding district voted on increasing behavioral health services and affordable housing as top-priority issues during the District 3 Recovery Roadshow that gave residents the opportunity to provide feedback on recovery needs.
"South County residents and service providers have been clear that we need to increase local housing and mental health care options and we intend to continue expanding units and services for vulnerable communities across the county," Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said.
The Snohomish County Council will be presented with the purchase agreements for the Americas Best Value Inn and the Days Inn for consideration on Aug. 17. The county said it will also continue providing residents opportunities to provide input on the bridge housing and behavioral health services initiative.
On top of the $22.2 million spent on bridge housing, the county funded $5 million towards broadband expansion this month. A total of $27.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars was spent by Snohomish County in August.