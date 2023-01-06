(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7.
A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
The county stated that the project is significant for its impact in salmon recovery and the restoration of the Puget Sound shoreline, along with significant improvements to the park.
Construction at the park included the installation of two train track bridges and a pedestrian walkway; the removal of a rock armored railroad embankment and box culvert to allow water and sediment to freely flow and restore natural shoreline processes; landscape work and the restoration of the estuary.
The project received a collective $6.7 million in grants from the Federal Rail Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account, Estuary and Salmon Restoration Program, Puget Sound Acquisition & Restoration, Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The largest one-time funding was approximately $8 million from the Snohomish County Surface Water Management Department.
The Meadowdale Beach Park and Estuary Restoration Project is the first Puget Sound shoreline restoration project that included enlarging a stream crossing under railroad tracks along the shoreline, according to the county. By widening the railroad bridge at the park and replacing undersized culverts, Snohomish County achieved its vision to convert park lawn areas to high functioning estuarine habitat to benefit the local salmon population.
What is left to do for the project in 2023 includes installing storm, electrical, water and irrigation utilities, as well as installing benches, tables and a portable restroom enclosure.