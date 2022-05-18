(The Center Square) – The Snohomish County Office of Recovery and Resilience is asking residents how it should spend the county’s $160 million American Rescue Plan Act stimulus money.
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced this engagement effort on May 17.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Snohomish County communities have come together to do what’s best for all of us: We’ve gotten vaccinated, tested, and rallied around our front-line workers and small businesses. Our collective recovery should be no different – we have to do it together,” Somers said in a statement.
He continued, “That’s why the county and partners are embarking on this extensive outreach and engagement effort. We want to hear directly from our residents and businesses on what recovery means to them. Our goal is to ensure we make smart and sustainable investments that are responsive to community needs, with a focus on people most impacted by the pandemic.”
Engagement efforts include one in-person event in each district of the county. The events will be informed by partners across major recovery issue areas.
ORR and Executive Somers are convening the Economic Recovery Advisory Group, the Community Services Advisory Council, Human Services Executives Board, faith leaders from across the county, board members from the Housing Consortium of Everett and Snohomish County and a cohort of community-based organizations.
“Given the significant amount of federal funding being allocated through the county, it is critical that these taxpayer funds are spent wisely,” Councilmember Nate Nehring said. “My top priority is ensuring that we take time to listen to our constituents so that we can hear the existing needs directly from those who have been most impacted by the pandemic and associated economic restrictions.”
ORR will be hosting five in-person recovery events throughout May and June.
These events will include resource tables where attendees can connect directly with Snohomish County and community-based services and resources, a voting session where attendees can vote for their top three recovery investment priorities to help guide county decision-making and a discussion on the top-voted issues with opportunities for residents to provide feedback.
The first event will take place on May 25 in Mountlake Terrace City Hall. After the five events have happened, feedback will be collected into a report and released publicly.