(The Center Square) – An excess of refuse at local transfer stations in Snohomish County caused the Council to approve an emergency $2 million contract with Waste Management Inc. to aid in the removal of the solid waste buildup.
Staffing shortages for garbage haulers and within Republic Services and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad along with supply chain issues have lead to the excess refuse at county transfer stations. Snohomish County officials acted quickly after the excess level rose above normal levels.
“We appreciate Waste Management working with us to resolve this unfortunate situation and allow us to protect the health and safety of Snohomish County’s residents,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers in a statement. “Rail service disruptions and supply chain challenges have caused a significant backlog of garbage in county facilities, and the County Council and I are united in our commitment to get this resolved as quickly as possible. Snohomish County continues to work closely with Republic, BNSF, and local solid waste haulers to resolve this health, safety, and environmental crisis.”
Prior to the county’s $2 million investment on April 27, the buildup of garbage was not exceeding Snohomish County facility limits. However, the Airport Road and Southwest Regional Recycling and Transfer Stations within the county were reaching their capacity limits, which would trigger a shutdown.
ARTS has a record of about 4,200 tons of refuse, while SWRTS has a record of 2,250 tons of refuse, according to Snohomish County figures. The ARTS is dealing with a 45-foot tall mountain of trash within the facility that is a potential fire hazard.
“We still may have to shut down some of our facilities temporarily in order to catch up on the removal of this excess garbage, but this emergency contract will help ease the strain on our system,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said.
Along with ARTS and SWRTS, the other Snohomish County solid waste facilities are experiencing customer slowdowns to some extent. The last time a solid waste facility in the county was shut down due to capacity limits was in 2008.
Along with the staffing shortages, refuse buildup is also a result of a shortage of intermodal containers used for waste-by-rail shipments to the Roosevelt Landfill located in south central Washington. The Republic Services and BNSF provide these containers to the county.
The county is urging citizens to be patient when visiting the facilities. Snohomish County was unable to give The Center Square a specific timeline for when the excess refuse will be removed.
“We know one of our fundamental responsibilities in Snohomish County is to ensure solid waste is safely disposed, since our environmental and public health depend on it,” Snohomish County Council Chair Megan Dunn said. “We will continue to resolve these challenges as they arise.”