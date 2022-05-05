(The Center Square) – Some housing in Snohomish County, Washington, may soon become more affordable thanks to action taken by the county.
The Snohomish County Council approved legislation aimed at encouraging the development of townhomes, duplexes, and other types of housing that is more affordable than a traditional single-family home.
Ordinance 22-016, passed on Monday, is part of a suite of housing affordability legislation sponsored by Council Member Nate Nehring, who sees the issue as a pressing need in the county.
“Housing affordability is one of the most pressing issues in our communities and region” said Nehring in a statement. “These changes will help increase the housing supply and provide more diverse housing options especially for individuals and families looking to own their first home.”
Often called the "missing middle," these types of clustered housing units are intended to create walkable neighborhoods at a density level between a single-family home neighborhood and a high-rise apartment.
There are just over 318,000 housing units in the county of approximately 834,000 people according to the US Census Bureau, and the demand for housing has pushed prices upward.
Local realtors hailed the move as helping area residents.
“We believe this ordinance, which encourages the development of middle housing, is a positive step in the right direction for addressing the affordable housing crisis in Snohomish County,” said Snohomish County-Camano Association of REALTORS’ president, Ellen Bohn.
The ordinance is also meant to encourage the preservation of existing homes in new developments, increase density bonuses for Planned Residential Developments, increase permitted building heights, make changes to setback regulations and makes townhomes a permitted use in R-7200 zones.
Last month, the County Council adopted the similarly numbered Ordinance 22-006, creating more flexibility for accessory dwelling units. Other legislation related to SEPA exemptions and development agreements is making its way through the legislative process.