Republican Tiffany Smiley, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at a Republican Party event on Election Day in Issaquah, Wash., east of Seattle. Smiley and Murray advanced Tuesday to the fall election in Washington's top-two primary system in which the two candidates with the most votes move on to the November ballot, regardless of party. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)