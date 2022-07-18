(The Center Square) – Trailing in the polls against Washington state’s longtime U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley continues to target the incumbent’s record on votes involving fiscal matters.
The Center Square asked the Smiley campaign about Murray’s 5% score and “F” grade from the National Taxpayers Union’s annual ratings of members of Congress for last year’s votes on legislation involving taxes, spending, and debt.
“To your question regarding Patty Murray’s score by the National Taxpayers Union, it echoes what Tiffany has been saying from the beginning of this race,” Elisa Carlson, press secretary for the Smiley campaign, said via email.
She went on to characterize Murray as a supporter of profligate federal spending that is fueling record-breaking inflation.
“Our government printed billions of dollars and pumped them in to the economy in the form of COVID relief measures, and Patty Murray was one of the champions of the American Rescue Plan,” Carlson said.
In 2021, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus package known as the American Rescue Plan Act.
“In fact, President Biden singled her out in March of 2021, praising her work on the law,” Carlson pointed out. “That same law has been blamed by Democrats and Republicans alike for contributing to the record rise in inflation we are experiencing today – 9.1% in June nationwide, while Seattle hit 10.1%!”
Inflation hit a 40-year record in June, with consumer prices increasing 9.1% over the last 12 months, the U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday.
The June inflation rate for the Seattle area was reported as 10.1% higher than a year earlier, up a full percentage point from two months ago.
“Senator Murray ran on a campaign of cutting the budget, but in the 30 years she’s been in the Senate she has morphed into an unabashed spender of federal dollars and her constituents are paying the price,” Carlson said.
Sen. Patty Murray’s office did not respond to a request for comment about the NTU grade or her future plans for federal spending.
“Tiffany is running on cutting federal spending, making sure our government agencies and programs are running efficiently, and passing a balanced budget,” Carlson explained. “There are plenty of places to cut excess without necessarily cutting entire programs.”
When pressed on specific spending cuts that Smiley advocates, Carlson referred to a Wednesday press release from the campaign, highlighting the following excerpt:
“Earlier this year, Murray said ‘we are in a better place’ because of Joe Biden and the multi-trillion dollar spending spree she voted for. Who exactly is ‘in a better place’?
“Criminals in prison – like the Boston Bomber and child sex abuser Larry Nassar – are ‘in a better place’ because they got nearly $1 billion in ‘COVID relief’ money.
“Proponents of Critical Race Theory are ‘in a better place’ because they received nearly a million dollars in ‘COVID relief’ money.
“Pet projects run by extreme liberals are ‘in a better place’ because they received millions in ‘COVID relief’ money.”
Carlson continued her broadside.
“This type of waste is what we are talking about – did criminals in prison really need to receive COVID relief funds?” she asked. “If you are looking for us to list a specific program, then the clean crack pipes for addicts would potentially be an example of unnecessary spending that could be cut.”
That’s a reference to several media outlets reporting earlier this year that the Biden administration planned to distribute clean crack pipes to individuals addicted to drugs in underserved communities. The reports were based on the Department of Health and Human Services announcing a grant program aimed at substance abuse and overdose prevention.
The grant document does not specifically say it will distribute crack pipes.
Carlson remained confident about her candidate’s chances in the upcoming primary and general elections, despite a Thursday poll commissioned by The Seattle Times showing Murray with an 18-point lead over Smiley.
“We did see the polls that came out on Thursday,” she said. “The only polls Tiffany is concerned about are ones on August 2nd and November 8th.”