(The Center Square) – Entertainment venues, performing arts centers and museums in Washington state were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and according to payouts of a federal grant program meant to help them and their organizations, a significant portion went to several well-known sites in the Evergreen State.
The U.S Small Businesses Administration's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant has distributed more than $16 billion nationally. In Washington state, 324 entities have been promised $248 million in grants.
The list of businesses reflects the Pacific Northwest’s long-time boosterism of aviation, nature, and the arts. Three organizations were awarded the maximum $10 million allotted: Enchanted Christmas in Seattle, a traveling holiday market and Christmas light maze billed as the “world’s largest” that was cancelled for 2020; the Tacoma Dome, a multi-purpose arena in Tacoma; and the Museum of Flight Foundation in Tukwila, supporting the Seattle metropolitan area-based Museum of Flight, one of the largest nonprofit air and space museums in the world.
According to financial documents from the Museum of Flight Foundation, for the fiscal year ending December 2019 – just before the pandemic hit - total revenue for the museum was nearly $28.4 million, with almost $26.3 million in expenditures. Net income was more than $2.1 million.
The Museum of Flight was closed for nearly a year – from March 2020 through March 2021 – due to COVID-19 restrictions.
According to the Museum of Flight's 2020 Annual Report, “While many positions were eliminated as a result of necessary budget cuts, your philanthropy allowed us to retain the majority of our talented team. We were able to work efficiently and effectively at home, with technology and other resources quickly deployed thanks to your support.”
Among the state’s top 10 recipients is the Pacific Northwest Ballet Association, which received nearly $6 million. Last year, the Pacific Northwest Ballet had to furlough all dancers, musicians, and many on staff due to the pandemic. The Pacific Northwest Ballet returned this month after a seven-month COVID closure.
According to the grant criteria, these organizations and others qualify under the applicable “live venue operator or promoter,” “museum operator” and “live performing arts organization operator” designations.
Applicants are eligible to receive 45% of their 2019 gross revenue up to $10 million per grant. To qualify for the grant, businesses had to have been open on Feb. 29, 2020. Any federal Paycheck Protection Program loans the companies had forgiven would have to be subtracted from the total grants.
Top ten recipients in Washington state:
• $10 million: Enchanted Christmas LLC;
• $10 million: Tacoma Dome/City of Tacoma;
• $10 million: Museum of Flight Foundation;
• $8 million: Western Washington Fair Association;
• $8 million: 5th Avenue Theater Association;
• $8 million: Seattle Theatre Group;
• $8 million: Woodland Park Zoological Society;
• $6.3 million: Experience Learning Community;
• $6 million: Pacific Northwest Ballet Association;
• $5.5 million: The Seattle Aquarium Society.