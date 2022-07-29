(The Center Square) – The small mountain town of Skykomish in King County is divided over a levy on the upcoming primary election ballot.
The proposal made by the board of directors of the Skykomish School District would replace an expiring levy and allow the levy of $142,561 in property taxes within the school district for collection in 2023. It would gradually increase into a levy of $150,684 in 2026.
According to King County, the estimated levy rate per $1,000 of assessed value would be 61 cents collected from 2023 through 2026. Redfin, the real-estate brokerage, stated in October of 2021, the median home price was $349,000. That would put the yearly levy obligation at $212.89 per household.
The money collected from the taxes if passed would go to the school district’s general fund. The expenses paid for by the general fund include “salaries, instructional materials, special programs, sports, technology systems operation, transportation costs, maintenance of facilities and other non-capital expenses of operating the district schools,” per the King County website.
In a statement in favor of the levy, Nancy and Ted Cleveland, alumni of Skykomish schools, say the school needs the support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Can you imagine living in a community with no school and no younger generation? The students would have no sense of belonging if they had to travel many miles by bus to the next nearest school down the mountain. Would families even choose to settle in Skykomish if there was no school?” Nancy and Ted Cleveland asked voters.
Not everyone is supporting the levy. Jeff Heckathorn runs a website that analyzes school funding data. He says that the Skykomish School District spends an approximate $50,000 per student per year.
“That is more than tuition and fees at almost all private K-12 schools and more than college tuition and books at UW,” Heckathorn said on his website dedicated to voting against school district levies in Washington.
Heckathorn mentions that last summer, the Skykomish School District teachers' union negotiated their two year contract, but no taxpayers were invited to the closed bargaining process.
“The contract includes increases of whatever inflation is plus 1% on top of their already increasing annual salary schedule. So they are worsening inflation. And now they will claim that this levy is needed to fill the gap they themselves created,” he added.
The Skykomish School District put out a brochure in support of the levy saying the funds would help continue the preschool program, along with supporting their music program that is in partnership with the Index School District 14 miles away.
The statewide primaries will be held on Aug. 2.