(The Center Square) – Skagit County mayors sent a joint letter to Washington State legislators from the 10th, 39th and 40th districts urging them to change laws to help lower a crime surge in Skagit County.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau, Anacortes Mayor Matt Miller, Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson and Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton listed four problems they are most concerned about: pursuit laws, drug possession laws, juvenile questioning and a new jail not being fully used yet.
“In the four cities in Skagit county, we have seen the detrimental effects of increasing crime, drug abuse and an embolden[ed] criminal element that is making our communities less safe,” the mayors said. “Unless serious thoughtful action is taken at the state level, we believe public safety will continue to degrade for the over 75,000 people we four mayors represent.”
Skagit County Communications Manager Danica Sessions told The Center Square in an email that the county commissioners have received the letter and are drafting a letter of their own in support of cities and local law enforcement.
The increase in crime throughout Washington has officials from the state, counties and cities looking at state laws that may enable crime to continue. One of Washington State’s recently enacted statewide policies prevents police officers from engaging in a vehicular pursuit unless there is probable cause to believe that a person in the vehicle has committed or is committing a violent crime, sex offense, or is under the influence.
The mayors say the law has created many situations where criminals drive away from police because they know the police will likely not be allowed to chase them.
The letter blames Senate Bill 5476 for an increase in drug possessions in the mayors’ cities. The bill establishes that a person holding drugs must be stopped by police three times before much can be done about it. Two must result in referrals to drug treatment and then the third contact becomes a possible misdemeanor. The mayors find the referral system to be flawed and in need of reform.
House Bill 1140, which went into effect at the beginning of this year, has “substantially hamstrung the police with regards to juvenile questioning,” according to the mayors.
The bill establishes that officers have to contact an attorney in the middle of a situation involving a teen first, before engaging. The mayors said this bill puts law officers in unnecessary jeopardy and has increased the number of teens participating in gang violence.
Finally, the mayors said a newly built jail in Skagit County was funded by strong community tax support, but has not been fully utilized because of the dual timing of the police reform legislation and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Legislators from Washington’s 10th, 40th and 39th districts did not respond to The Center Square’s requests for comment.