(The Center Square) – It appears as if U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will meet in only one debate before the Nov. 8 general election.
Murray and Smiley are schedule to debate on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University in Spokane.
No other debates between the two are scheduled, but it’s not from a lack of trying by the Washington State Debate Coalition.
“We are extremely disappointed to learn this afternoon that Sen. Murray has declined to participate in the Washington State Debate Coalition’s debates,” Alicia Crank, executive director of the WSDC and Seattle CityClub, said in a Friday statement. “This after declining our October 7th debate as well as weeks of silence from the Murray campaign to our October 25th debate.”
She continued, “This final decision is unprecedented for the Coalition and is a huge loss for the voters of Washington state who deserve to hear from officials seeking national or state-wide office. Participating in debates every six years with a coalition of media outlets and partners from around the state is not an unreasonable ask and we’re disappointed that Sen. Murray feels otherwise.”
The Center Square reached out to the Murray campaign for comment on its decision committing its candidate to only one debate with Smiley but received no response.
The Smiley campaign had something to say.
“Senator Murray’s rejection of the WSDC is a slap in the face to the democratic process she has spent millions claiming to defend,” Elisa Carlson, communications director for the Smiley campaign, told The Center Square via email.
Carlson went on to note, “By refusing to debate prior to ballots dropping, Murray has made clear that she wants Washington to vote first before being held accountable by the media and her opponent.”
On Oct. 21, ballots will be sent to registered voters in Washington, which votes by mail every election.
“While Murray will be hiding behind her 30 years in Washington, D.C.,” Carlson concluded, “Tiffany looks forward to showing how she’ll deliver for Washington state.”
Murray, seeking her sixth term in the upper chamber of the U.S. Congress, was first elected to the Senate in 1992.
Smiley, a former triage nurse, is a mother of three who has highlighted her advocacy for her husband, Scotty, a military veteran who was blinded in an explosion while serving in Iraq in 2005.
The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, but Democrats control the chamber thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ constitutional role – and tie-breaking vote – as president of the Senate.