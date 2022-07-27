(The Center Square) – Washington State Sen. Simon Sefzik still isn’t used to people calling him “Senator.”
In January, the 22-year-old Sefzik was appointed by the Whatcom County Council as senator for the 42nd Legislative District to replace Republican Doug Ericksen, who died on Dec. 17 after a five-week battle with COVID-19.
The 42nd Legislative District in the northern part of the state includes Bellingham, Blaine, Everson, Ferndale, Lynden, Nooksack, and Sumas.
Calling himself the “luckiest person on Earth” for being the youngest member of the Washington State Senate, Sefzik opined on his youth and how some people see it as a detriment to him serving in the Legislature.
“People feel like they have more license to say things about me from the security of a keyboard,” he said in a phone interview with The Center Square.
Sefzik, a Ferndale resident who graduated from Patrick Henry College in Virginia and interned in Congress and the White House, doesn’t see his being young as a political problem. Quite the opposite, in fact.
“I think of my youth as an asset, not a liability,” he said, describing himself as someone who has forged important relationships, is an effective communicator, and a good listener.
Sefzik pointed out that he has more experience as a state senator than either one of his opponents.
Fellow Republican Ben Elenbaas, a member of the Whatcom County Council, is seeking the seat held by Sefzik.
Elenbaas was one of the three candidates – along with former Bellingham police officer Sgt. Tawsha Dykstra – offered up by the Whatcom County Republican Party to take the seat held by the late Ericksen.
The Center Square reached out to Elenbaas for comment on his running for state Senate but received no reply.
Challenging both Republicans is Democrat Sharon Shewmake, who serves as a state representative for Position 2 of the 42nd Legislative District. Her term in the House ends in January 2023.
In May, the Cascadia Daily News ran a story about Shewmake, who had previously announced she would be running for Ericksen’s seat, sending a text recommending Sefzik as Ericksen’s replacement. There was speculation she did so based on the premise the young, inexperienced Sefzik would be vulnerable in an election bid.
Shewmake told the Cascadia Daily News Sefzik’s application rose to the top for various reasons, but did not elaborate in the story.
The Center Square asked her for an explanation.
“Simon was the only person that said he would get a vaccine if it was required by the State Senate,” Shewmake said in an email.
She then launched into her plans should she be elected senator.
“When I decided to run, I assumed I’d be running against Sen Ericksen,” Shewmake said. “I’ve built relationships in the House and wanted to do so in the Senate and a great example of how that would be useful is my housing supply bill – HB 1660 that died in the Senate last session.”
She went on to say, “I want to spend the next four years looking at ways we can built that supply through the private market and get back to a healthy vacancy rate, more condos being built (right now the liability insurance means we are only seeing apartments or very high end condos) and generally more modest forms of housing like ADUs [Accessory Dwelling Units], duplexes and cottage clusters that can create some affordability for all sorts of families and individuals in our market.”
For his part, Sefzik – who brought forward legislation this year to temporarily suspend the state’s portion of the gas tax and provide short-term flood relief in Whatcom County – likes his chances of retaining his Senate seat.
“I think the momentum is really strong with the campaign now,” he said.
He pointed to the fact his campaign has raised more money than both of his opponent combined.
According to the Public Disclosure Commission, Sefzik’s campaign has raised $343,103.18, while Shewmake’s campaign has raised $160,533.70 and Elenbaas’ campaign has raised $104,194.91.
If elected to the Senate, Sefzik said his immediate focus would be the Nooksack River basin in Whatcom County if there is more flooding there this fall and winter.
Statewide issues Sefzik plans to take on include “insane” legislation passed in 2021 – House Bill 10534 – limiting criteria for police pursuits, reforming drug laws per the state Supreme Court’s February 2021 decision in Washington State v. Blake finding the state’s simple possession law is unconstitutional because it did not require the state to prove intent, and gubernatorial emergency powers reform.
“The [COVID-19] emergency seems to have faded, but the [governor’s] emergency powers remain,” he said.
Running a political campaign is hard work, Sefzik admitted, adding he hasn’t been getting a lot of sleep lately.
He did say that when he does get some shuteye, he is sometimes jolted awake by dreams of answering constituents' questions about high gas prices and record-breaking inflation.
Sefzik didn’t say if the people in his dreams call him “Senator.”
The primary election is Aug. 2. The general election is Nov. 8.