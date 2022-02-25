(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has received a $57,000 grant from the Spokane Tribe to purchase tactical gear that will be used in emergency situations.
Undersheriff John Knowles said the Impact Mitigation Fund (IMF) accrued through a percentage of profits from the Spokane Tribe Casino, which is located across Highway 2 from Fairchild Air Force Base near Airway Heights.
The fund is intended to repay area law enforcement agencies for their assistance.
“The tribe wants to provide a safe place for people to come and be entertained,” explained Knowles.
When he briefed the Spokane County Commissioners last week on the grant amount and what it would be used for, Knowles mentioned the sheriff’s office had requested almost double the amount it was given.
Commissioner Mary Kuney said the tribe had received more than $900,000 in grant requests, but had only $300,000 in the IMF to give out.
The commission has to accept the grant funds on behalf of the sheriff’s office, which they did.
“I’m thankful that we got to get some of the requested funds to provide the equipment you were wanting,” said Kuney to Knowles.
He said the money will be used purchase specialized software, and an explosive breaching tool for the Special Weapons & Tactical (SWAT) team. He said the team responds to crisis situations throughout the region.
In addition, he said firefighter boots will be purchased for major crime investigators. He said these individuals find themselves walking through buildings filled with glass, nails and other debris that can penetrate ordinary footwear.
Although the sheriff’s office is usually not the primary responder to calls for assistance from the casino, Knowles said deputies handled 62 calls regarding the casino from fiscal year Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.
The types of incidents they responded to ranged from traffic accidents, disorderly conduct and trespassing to assault, robbery and vehicle theft.
The casino celebrated its grand opening in January 2018 and recently completed phase two of a multi-year expansion plan that has doubled the size of the gaming floor.
Future phases will add a 300-room hotel, convention center, dining, retail stores, entertainment and cultural centers, among other amenities listed on the casino website.
Knowles said the sheriff’s office began applying for the IMF grants three years ago. He said the money allows the agency to purchase public safety tools that would otherwise be too expensive.
Some past purchases include laser sights for weapons and a crime scene diagraming machine.
“This has allowed us to develop a really good working relationship with the tribe,” he said. “We do try to be good neighbors in public safety.”
The Spokane Tribe also owns the Chewelah Casino about 46 miles north of Spokane and Two Rivers RV Park Marina.
The Spokane Casino is the second on the West Plains. The other is Northern Quest Casino in Air Way Heights operated by the Kalispel Tribe.