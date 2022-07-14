(The Center Square) - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich will end a local career in law enforcement on Dec. 31, but that doesn’t mean he’s giving up the badge.
Knezovich,59, is returning to his home state of Wyoming at the start of January to spend a couple of weeks unwinding while rabbit hunting. Then he plans to start a new job.
His new gig as the Sweetwater County undersheriff will only be available if former Rock Springs police chief, Dwane Pacheco, is elected sheriff in November.
Pacheco, a Republican is running against incumbent Sheriff John Grossnickle, also a Republican. The primary election is Aug. 16.
Knezovich is confident that Pacheco will prevail. He has already been campaigning for his long-time friend and plans to do more as time allows.
“We go way back and he’s a man that I deeply respect,” said Knezovich, who grew up in Rock Springs and nearby Superior.
He served as the town marshal of Superior in 1990 before joining the Rock Springs police force in 1991.
In 1995, Knezovich came to Washington state to serve with the Olympia Police Department. He transferred to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in 1996 and was appointed sheriff 10 years later. He was elected to the office in the fall of 2006.
Knezovich oversees the activities of 342 sworn officers and support staff in a county with a population of nearly 540,000.
“It’s been a great career in Spokane County,” he said. “I’ve been hugely supported by the people and communities, and it’s been a pleasure to serve them.”
When asked if being the undersheriff of Sweetwater County with a population of 42,272 will be a difficult transition, Knezovich said he looks forward to the change.
“I have maintained my hometown values and it was just time to get back to family,” he explained. “And, as far as the change goes, large and small agencies all have one thing in common and that is the criminal element, which we are all designed to go after.”
Although he had a mild heart attack in December, that is not the reason Knezovich decided to return to his roots.
He said Wyoming and other “red” states make better policy decisions, which is why they aren’t struggling as much with rising crime rates and a growing homeless population.
Just look next door at Idaho and you can see an example of the differences in leadership, he said.
“There is a dangerous and damaging narrative in Washington and other states that all officers want to do is go out and kill people,” he said. “As a result of that narrative, soft on crime policies have been approved and lawlessness grows.”
Being outspoken has earned “Sheriff Ozzie” plenty of negative headlines and enemies, but he is unconcerned.
“You might not like what I have to say, but you will know where I stand,” he explained.
His strong leadership style has led to some achievements that benefit the people of Spokane County, he said.
Knezovich’s emphasis on developing innovative training programs has drawn law enforcement interest from around the world.
He has also played a role in establishing a regional indoor small arms range through partnership with Spokane County and Fairchild Air Force Base.
It took nine years to put the operation together, but the $40 million facility is the first of its kind shared between the military and civilians.
The partnership allows the county to utilize limited resources to provide superior training for officers and deputies. The Air Force will have the training needed to provide troops with mission readiness. Taxpayers saw some savings over the alternative of standing up a separate facility.
When completed, the arms range will be located on county property in the vicinity of Craig Road and the Medical Lake Highway, minutes from the front gates of Fairchild.
Knezovich wouldn’t be himself if not delivering a farewell message to local voters.
He said Sweetwater was strongly Democratic until about 1994 when the party began increasingly extolling progressive Marxist philosophies. At that time, Knezovich said people realized the party had left behind the American values they cherished and the county began voting Republican.
“I believe that same awareness is growing in Washington and other states,” he said. “I think we are going to see a red wave in November because, really, it is up to the citizens to stop this dangerous philosophy by electing new leaders.”
Knezovich also said he plans to run for an executive or legislative office one day.
The Center Square prodded him on this. Did he want to run for state senator in Wyoming or even governor?
"That's the plan," he said.