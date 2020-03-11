(The Center Square) – Parents opposed to new sex education curriculum passed by the Washington legislature are taking their anger directly to the Capitol Wednesday to urge Gov. Jay Inslee to veto the measure.
“A growing coalition of parents from all across the state are angered by the changes to our schools’ sex-ed courses mandated by ESSB 5395 into every neighborhood school and we are organizing,” Kim Wendt, co-founder of Informed Parents of Washington (IPoW), said in a statement. “Sex-ed is obviously necessary. This isn’t sex-ed. It is the sexualization of education.”
ESSB 5395, also known as the “Comprehensive Sexual Health Education” (CSE) bill, requires “comprehensive sexual health education” for grades K through 12, though parents are able to opt their children out.
Sexual education topics for middle schoolers and high schoolers include topics on reproduction, sexually transmitted diseases and sexual assault.
Elementary school students would be taught how to protect their bodies if they are physically assault or touched inappropriately.
During Wednesday's protest, organizers say they will present a letter to Inslee demanding he veto the legislation, which passed last week.
The letter also raises concerns about students having access to inappropriate online content while studying sex education.
"School IT personnel are instructed to disable the school’s firewall designed to protect children from inappropriate sexual content," the letter states. "Students are directed to access these sites: Scarlateen.com, Itsyoursexlife.org, Sexect.org, Youthresourceafy.tumblr.com, Factsaboutcondoms.org, and more."
If signed by the governor, the mandate would take effect for the 2022-2023 school year. School districts currently are able to decide whether to teach sex education. The state does not mandate it.