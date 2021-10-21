(The Center Square) – Washington state’s unemployment rate in September was 4.9%, down slightly from 5.1% in August, the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) reported Wednesday in a mixed bag of news.
The good news: Employers added 17,600 jobs in September, a 7.3% increase over August’s 16,400 jobs gained, according to the report.
The bad news: September’s job growth was disappointing in comparison to early summer numbers. In June and July, the state added 25,600 and 24,300 jobs, respectively.
Jeff Robinson, labor force statistics manager with ESD, made the best of September’s more modest numbers as compared to June and July.
“September’s job gains show a steady economic recovery consistent with our state’s ninth consecutive month of net payroll increase,” he said in the report.
Maxford Nelsen, director of labor policy at the Olympia-based Freedom Foundation, did not share Robinson’s optimistic appraisal of the situation.
“Washington continues to experience higher than average unemployment and sluggish job growth as Gov. (Jay) Inslee’s increasingly oppressive COVID-19 policies hold back the state’s economic recovery,” he said. “With the governor dictating the firing of thousands of dedicated and unvaccinated public servants, educators and health professionals this month, and with new vaccine mandates for the private-sector workers on the horizon, we shouldn’t expect much to improve in the coming months.”
The report notes that in September, private sector employment increased by 18,100 jobs, while government employment went down by 500 jobs.
The three industry sectors with the largest employment gains between September 2020 and September 2021, not seasonally adjusted, were leisure and hospitality, up 58,700 jobs; professional and business services, up 26,200 jobs; and education and health services, up 18,100 jobs.
That’s in contrast to manufacturing, which was down 1,200 jobs, again not seasonally adjusted, during the same time period.
The national unemployment rate dropped to a preliminary rate of 4.8% in September from 5.2% in August. The revised national unemployment rate at this time last year was 7.8%.