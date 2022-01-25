(The Center Square) – Last week the Washington State House of Representatives voted to delay implementation of the WA Cares program and tax amid concerns about the program’s long-term solvency and criticism of the timing of the payroll tax that pays for it.
Now it’s the Senate’s turn to consider the same legislation.
House Bill 1732 – which would delay the tax until July 1, 2023 and refund any premiums collected before that date – was the subject of a Monday afternoon work session and public hearing before the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
“Most middle class families do not have a way to pay for long-term care and only about 7% of the population has private long-term care insurance,” Bea Rector, director of the Home and Community Services Division of the state Department of Social and Health Services, told the committee during the work session.
She said seven out of 10 Washingtonians will need long-term care.
WA Cares Fund Director Benjamin Veghte told the committee voluntary insurance – public or private – has proven unable to cover the broad middle class, which is why the state’s long-term care program is designed to be universal.
Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, pushed back on the notion long-term care insurance is unaffordable, noting he was able to opt out of WA Cares by purchasing a private long-term care plan for about $250 to $300 a year that paid out a benefit of anywhere between $45,000 and $65,000.
“You could easily afford a policy that’s greater than what the state’s offering at a relatively small wage, you know, compared to our state’s average,” he said. “Why do we keep saying this is unaffordable, when the math seems to suggest that it is affordable?”
Bea responded by claiming the average annual premium for long-term care insurance is $2,500, while also noting that about 30% of people are denied coverage due to an underlying medical condition.
There was broad consensus among those testifying at the public hearing that delaying WA Cares was a good idea, although there were different reasons for that.
“WA Cares was created based on hard facts about aging of our nation and our state, Washington state,” Cathy MacCaul, advocacy director for AARP in Washington state. “Seventy percent of people over 65 need some time of long-term care.”
Others focused on bringing some clarity to the tax that will fund the program.
“However, changes to the establishing legislation over the last two legislative sessions have created a long-term care program that is unclear, insolvent, and does not address the actual long-term care of all Washington state residents,” said Amy Anderson, government affairs director for the Association of Washington Business. “The pause and the changes will allow consideration of how the state can adequately and effectively address this issue by looking at systemic issues…”
Mel Sorenson, an attorney with Carney Badley Spellman representing Automatic Data Processing, Inc., agreed.
“ADP strongly supports House Bill 1732 because ADP and employers generally need clarity as to the timeframe for the payroll taxes that are currently a statutory reality in the code,” he said.
Elizabeth Hovde, director of the Center for Health Care and Center for Worker Rights, advocated scrapping the law altogether in her testimony.
“People see little to no value in it,” she said of WA Cares. “They see far better ways to fund possible long-term care needs now that they have actually had to think about it, and they are resistant to another payroll tax that makes Washington a less attractive place to live.”
She went on to say, “This move to delay the law is an admission that this is not the solution.”
Collection of the long-term care tax was originally set to begin in January, but last month Gov. Jay Inslee announced a delay in collections after lawmakers urged a pause to deal with the many logistical and legal challenges related to collecting the tax, including a lawsuit and complaints the program opt-out window was too narrow.
Inslee ended up generating even more confusion by subsequently releasing a statement saying he does not have the authority to put the breaks on the tax and that employers are still legally obligated to pay the full amount owed to the state.
Washington state passed the first-of-its-kind long-term care tax in 2019. When it starts, Washington workers will pay 0.58% of their payroll wages into the Washington Cares Fund, which equals 58 cents per $100 earned.
The bill is scheduled for executive session in the Senate Ways and Means Committee at 4 p.m. Tuesday.