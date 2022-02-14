(The Center Square) – The state Senate Transportation Committee voted Monday morning during executive session to give a do-pass recommendation to Senate Bill 5974, including a unanimously adopted amendment that would delay the start of a 6-cent exported fuel tax from Feb. 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023. The tax would apply to gasoline and diesel fuel shipped from refineries in the Puget Sound area to Alaska, Idaho, and Oregon.
SB 5974 is part of a four-bill package – dubbed “Move Ahead Washington” – introduced by Democrats in the state legislature that would raise $16 billion over 16 years to fund a variety of transportation issues, including highway repair and construction, bridge replacements, and new hydro-electric ferries.
The amendment delaying the exported fuel tax was proposed by Sen. Annette Cleveland, D-Vancouver, who said she wanted to provide some time to study the proposed tax and its impact.
According to the fiscal impact mentioned in the text of the amendment, it would reduce revenues by $51.2 million.
Earlier in the virtual meeting, Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, introduced an amendment that would remove the 6-cent export fuel tax provision from SB 5974, mentioning the possible negative impacts it could have.
“This basically removes the 6-cent export fuel tax that is being proposed in this bill,” he said. “I would tell you that we’ve heard from Oregon. I think we’ve heard from Idaho, and I think we’ve heard from Alaska, which are where we sell most of this gas. And they are not jumping with glee I can tell you that. They are – at least Oregon – has talked about things like retaliation.”
Transportation Committee Vice Chair Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, D-Seattle, while sympathetic to the problems it might cause with Washington’s neighbors, nevertheless defended the proposed tax.
“I do understand and very much think that it’s important we think about regional solidarity and support, because our transportation system needs to work across state lines because our state is so dependent on exports,” she told the committee.
She characterized the tax as good for the Evergreen State.
“However, I do think that this is an oversight,” Saldaña said. “We don’t have the same kinds of tax base as other states and we need to make sure we have a balance of revenues that make sense for Washington residents. And in particular the fact that more than – about half – of the oil that is refined in this state goes out and without any benefit to our local transportation system, and yet it has a huge impact on residents that live in that area, as well as an impact on us being able to make sure that we preserve and maintain our transportation system.”
King’s proposed amendment getting rid of the export fuel tax was defeated on an 11-5 party-line vote. Democrat Sens. Marko Liias, committee chair, Saldaña, Cleveland, Mona Das, Liz Lovelett, John Lovick, Joe Nguyen, Twina Nobles, Emily Randall, Tim Sheldon, and Claire Wilson voted “yes.”
Republican Sens. King, Brad Hawkins, Jeff Holy, Mike Padden, and Jeff Wilson voted “no.”
Mariya Frost, director of the Coles Center for Transportation at the Washington Policy Center, chalked up the vote for keeping the export fuel tax but delaying its implementation to politics.
“The exported fuel tax is not good policy and should be removed altogether,” she said. “The proposed amendment delays the tax – and all that does is reduce money for roads by $51 million while making sure the tax is imposed anyway, which will cost jobs. The effect of the amendment is the public will get taxed down the line anyway while the state will collect $51 million less for roads. It is bad policy no matter how you slice it.”
Frost added, “This doesn’t include costly litigation that will surely come if this is challenged by Oregon and the courts.”
SB 5974 now moves to the Senate Rules Committee.