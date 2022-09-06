(The Center Square) – State Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, thinks a more local approach would be better in dealing with the aftermath of last November’s sprawling flood – the worst since 1990 by many accounts – that damaged some 2,000 homes and caused an estimated $150 million in damage, as well as any future flooding.
That was his general response to a recent story from a collaboration between the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations, and Type Investigations painted an unflattering portrait of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response to last fall’s flooding in Whatcom County in northern Washington state.
“FEMA has come under fire in recent years for failing to meet the immediate needs of survivors after major disasters,” the report stated. “Critics say its programs are inequitable and that long wait times for its home-buyout projects make them useless for many.”
The story notes that FEMA could only come to Whatcom County after a Jan. 5 presidential major disaster declaration was made, 51 days after the flood.
The report focuses on the experience of Maryann Snudden, 52, whose Everson home was flooded last November, forcing her and her 74-year-old mother-in-law to flee.
Since then, Snudden has had to endure moving 10 times, paying out of pocket for hotels, and even moving back into her flood-damaged home at times. From mid-March through the end of June, she was put up in a hotel courtesy of the Whatcom Long-Term Recovery Group. Snudden has since moved into a travel trailer.
Sefzik says stories like this are why such reliance upon the federal organization might not be the best approach.
“There are many steps in the FEMA process that need to be improved, which is why I’ve been continually working with state and local officials,” said Sefzik, who represents the 42nd Legislative District encompassing much of Whatcom County, in an email response to The Center Square. “Ultimately, FEMA is not the answer. Better river management is.”
That’s not to say there is no role for the federal government in terms of disaster relief.
After all, Sefzik used the weight of his office to successfully push FEMA to set up a field office in the border city of Sumas in the aftermath of the flooding.
“They had people working out of their cars until a field office got set up,” Sefzik told The Center Square in February.
Sefzik also proposed two relief bills during this year’s legislative session, neither of which got past the committee stage.
Senate Bill 5936 would have provided $600,000 in short-term relief for local farmers who were hurt by the flooding.
Senate Bill 5937 would have provided $85 million for relief funds for “financial assistance to aid impacted communities in the recovery from floods occurring November 2021 through January 2022,” according to the bill’s description.
Sefzik’s comment about better river management is a reference to the Nooksack River, which is subject to flooding due to high rainfall in the region and some of the deepest snowpacks in the country.
The senator’s remarks mirror the approach of Whatcom Family Farmers, a local agricultural advocacy group that wants to see the state address issues of water storage, river sediment removal, maintenance and improvement of key levees, and farmland protection.
“Community-based organizations like the Whatcom Long-Term Recovery Group have been most effective in case management recovery, including providing assistance in FEMA guidance and appeals,” Sefzik continued.
The story describes the group as a volunteer-based nonprofit that helps coordinate recovery services for those impacted by the flood.
Last fall’s flooding has also shined a spotlight on another related issue, according to Sefzik.
“It is incredibly disheartening that so little has been done over the years by county and state officials to address our urgent need for resilience and flood prevention,” he said. “Out of this disaster, I have seen the great need for affordable housing. Our community is hurting. Disasters like these reveal the need for common-sense solutions to our housing crisis.”