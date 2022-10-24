(The Center Square) – Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley painted longtime U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, as an out-of-touch establishment politician during their only scheduled formal debate Sunday evening at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University in Spokane.
Murray, seeking her sixth term in the Senate, characterized first time political candidate Smiley as an extremist on the issues of abortion and election security. She attempted to tie Smiley to former President Donald Trump on the controversy over the 2020 presidential election and the ensuing Jan. 6, 2021, breaching of the U.S. Capitol by protesters.
“I was in the Capitol on Jan. 6. I was stuck in my office. I didn’t get to run out of the Senate like Josh Hawley did,” Murray said, a reference to the Missouri senator who was one of the objectors to the vote count and could then be seen fleeing the crowd on surveillance footage released during the hearings. “I heard what they said. I heard what their goal was. It was to take over the peaceful transfer of power by brute force.”
Smiley pointed out Murray had questioned the results of the 2004 presidential election that saw President George W. Bush defeat his Democratic challenger Sen John Kerry of Massachusetts.
She described what happedend on Jan. 6, 2021 as “heartbreaking.”
"And those who broke the law should be held to the full extent of our judicial system and our law," Smiley said.
The two sparred on a number of other issues as well, including the economy, crime, and abortion.
September’s annual U.S. inflation rate hit 8.2% year over year, with the high cost of food, gas, and energy on the minds of many Washingtonians.
Regarding inflation, Murray said she’s focused on lowering costs for families and touted her support for the Inflation Reduction Act.
“I have been very focused on lowering costs for families as we get through this global challenge that we are facing,” Murray said. “I have worked to lower prescription drug costs. In the Inflation Reduction Act, the biggest reduction in prescription drugs we have ever seen, allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower prices.”
She continued, “Capping insulin at $35. Making sure that families have extension of the ACA [Affordable Care Act], so they can get lower costs for insurance. We passed a bill to make sure we are lowering energy costs. If we move to a clean new energy program, and we lower our costs that will help every family’s pocketbook.”
Smiley was not impressed, noting the Inflation Reduction Act includes the hiring of 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents.
“Don’t be deceived by the name, because this isn’t coming from me, this is coming from the CBO [Congressional Budget Office],” she said of the legislation. “It does nothing to combat inflation, and in fact it raises taxes on all of us. Eighty-seven thousand IRS agents coming after our small business owners and hard-working Washington families.”
Smiley said she would work to reduce government spending and make the 2017 middle class tax cuts permanent.
On the issue of crime, Smiley was critical of what she said was a lack of action by the federal government, citing the flow of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, into the country.
“What I will do in my agenda for recovery and reform is ensure that our police officers have access to federal grants for $5,000 retention and recruiting bonuses,” she said. “I will work closely with prosecutors, especially the Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison to make sure that we prosecute repeat offenders.”
Murray responded by noting, “Crime is an issue that everyone needs to address, at the local, at the state and at the federal level.”
She went on to say the American Rescue Plan, meant to blunt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy, included resources for police officers that communities are currently using.
Murray said she would support gun control legislation as a means of fighting crime.
“But we need to ban dangerous weapons,” she said. “We need to ban assault weapons. We need to make sure we have really good background checks and enforce our ability to make sure that those who are dangerous do not have guns.”
The two candidates sparred over abortion, which was back in the spotlight following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this year overturning Roe v. Wade and sending the issue back to the states.
Smiley said she was pro-life but opposed a nationwide abortion ban.
“The Supreme Court’s decision gave the power to the people, and that’s where I believe it belongs,” she said. “I respect the will of the voters here in Washington state. So what I will do is ensure that women have access to health care, that they have access to – and affordable access to – contraception and child care.”
Murray was not buying it.
“There is a huge difference between me and my opponent on this issue,” she said. “I believe that every woman should be able to make her own health care choices about her own family, working with her doctor, her faith and her own needs. This should not be decided by politicians.”
Murray said if re-elected, she would work to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade.
Murray, 71, the self-described “mom in tennis shoes,” was first elected to the Senate in 1992.
Smiley, 41, a former triage nurse, is a mother of three who has highlighted her advocacy for her husband, Scotty, a military veteran who was blinded in an explosion while serving in Iraq in 2005.
While no additional debates are scheduled, the two candidates will meet again this Sunday in a one-hour town hall format in Seattle.
The general election is Nov. 8.