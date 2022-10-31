(The Center Square) – With polls showing the race for a U.S. Senate seat tightening, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley answered questions from voters during a town hall in Seattle Sunday night in their last meeting before the Nov. 8 general election. The two met the previous Sunday in Spokane in their one and only debate.
A Trafalgar Group poll released Friday showed Murray leading Smiley by just over 1 percentage point, while a same-day poll from KHQ-TV and The Spokesman-Review showed Murray with a lead of 5 percentage points, which is within the poll’s margin of error.
Other polls have showed a larger lead for Murray.
A SurveyUSA poll conducted by The Seattle Times and other media outlets has Murray up by 8 percentage points. National pollster Nate Silver at 538 shows Murray with lead of 7 percentage points.
Largely sticking to their campaign talking points, the two clashed on a number of issues, including the economy, crime, education, and abortion during the hour-long KIRO 7 event.
Smiley characterized Murray, who is seeking her sixth term in the U.S. Senate, as an entrenched member of the Washington, D.C. establishment who has lost touch with the people.
“Senator Murray is not the mom in tennis shoes anymore,” Smiley said. “We cannot afford another six years going forward.”
Murray questioned whether Smiley – a former triage nurse and mother of three who has highlighted her advocacy for her husband, Scotty, a military veteran who was blinded in an explosion while serving in Iraq in 2005 – was up to the job of being a U.S. Senator.
“She’s really good at describing a problem,” Murray said. “Anybody can describe a problem. A legislator is someone who can take those issues, go to work in D.C., and pass legislation that I have passed.”
ECONOMY
“The Inflation Reduction Act does nothing to reduce inflation," Smiley said. "In fact, it raises taxes on all of us. Sen. Murray was the deciding vote for the excise tax on natural gas, so your energy will be going up heading into winter.”
Smiley said she would do something about that if elected to the Senate.
“I will reign in that out-of-control spending,” she said. “I will work to permanently extend the 2017 tax cuts for the middle class. And I will certainly ensure that the 87,000 IRS agents do not come after our small businesses and hard-working Washington families.”
Murray defended the Inflation Reduction Act and her vote for it.
“That is exactly why we passed the Inflation Reduction Act that will specifically lower costs for people’s prescription drugs and make sure that they can afford health care as we work our way through this,” the senator said. “And secondly, to lower our energy costs, so that we can afford the prices that we’re seeing right now.”
Murray said the transition from fossil fuels to a new green economy would create new jobs, as well as lower energy costs in the long run.
CRIME
Both candidates were asked what they would do about rising crime and guns.
“I believe in protecting our Second Amendment rights while ensuring that guns do not get in the hands of criminals,” Smiley said, later adding that she supported the bill Congress passed earlier this year that increased mental health resources, expanded background checks, and strengthened red flag laws.
She added that police must be fully funded.
Murray said she has worked to get funding to retain police officers and increase mental health resources.
She went on to say, “I believe we should have an assault weapon ban. I believe we should have better protections for people who are trying to purchase a gun and better background checks. I believe we should ban ghost guns. I think there is a lot more we can do to make sure that we protect people in this country and deal with the issue of violence.”
EDUCATION
Murray said she supports President Joe Biden’s executive order to forgive up to $20,000 of student loans for qualified borrowers across the country.
“Part of this occurred because of the economic crisis we had back in 2008 where a lot of states put less money into colleges, and as a result colleges and universities raised their tuition and students started taking out too much loans,” she explained. “So the real answer to this question is yes we needed to do this so people had cash, but we need to reevaluate how we pay for colleges and how we make sure that states are putting funds into that.”
Murray also said she favors taxpayers fully funding community college and revamping the student loan forgiveness system.
Smiley, no fan of Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, had a different take.
“We’re asking electricians, plumbers, construction workers to pay for someone else’s college degree,” she said. “It’s unfair.”
She predicted loan forgiveness would have a detrimental effect on tuition.
“What Sen. Murray and Joe Biden did is give the green light to colleges to raise prices,” Smiley noted.
Saying that not everyone has to go to college, Smiley advocated for trade programs and young serving their country in the military, which offers loan forgiveness for students, as part of “multiple pathways to the American Dream.”
ABORTION
Murray said she would support legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade, which the U.S. Supreme Court overturned earlier this year, sending the controversial issue of abortion back to the states.
“When the decision to overturn Roe went into effect, we immediately saw states across the country put politicians into that room with that family,” Murray said.
She continued, “I want to reinstate Roe at the federal level so we take politicians out of the office and we allow women again to make the health care choices under the provisions of Roe that were very clearly stated.”
Smiley calls herself pro-life, but said she believes the issue of abortion should be decided at the state level.
“I am against a federal abortion ban,” she said. “I believe it belongs here with the people. Washington state has long decided where they stand on the issue. I will not change that. I respect the will of the voters of Washington state.”
Murray said Smiley favored Texas’ abortion law, which makes performing the procedure a felony with only narrow exceptions to save the life of the mother.
“There are parts of the Texas law I do not like, and I was clear about that,” Smiley said, although she did not specify which parts she was against.