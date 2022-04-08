(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, held a virtual roundtable this week to brief constituents about $12 million she recently secured for Eastern Washington projects.
“My job in the Senate is to make sure Eastern Washington’s priorities are the federal government’s priorities. That’s what I’m fighting for every time I talk with my colleagues about these appropriations bills,” she said. “When I’m in the other Washington, I’m thinking about concrete ways I can work to make life better for people back home—that’s the bottom line for me.”
Joining Murray in Thursday’s digital forum was Kelly Charvet, chief administrative officer of the Community Health Association of Spokane (CHAS); Ben Small, executive director of Launch NW through the Innovia Foundation; Pam Haley, mayor of Spokane Valley; and, Dan Harwood, mayor of Malden.
Murray secured about $3 million through the 2022 government funding package to help CHAS establish a new healthcare training facility. Another $2.5 million will be allocated to the Innovia Foundation for establishment of LaunchNW, an initiative to help students obtain a secondary education.
Spokane Valley will receive $3 million to widen and reconstruct the South Barker Road corridor along Interstate 90.
The town of Malden will be awarded $3.5 million to build a new sewer system for wastewater management.
“This funding will make a big difference, no question,” said Murray of the appropriations.
Representatives from each of the recipient entities provided a brief overview about how the federal dollars would be spent.
Charvet said a new 25,000 square foot facility was being designed to alleviate a shortage of health care workers. She said the training center would have a multitude of dental, medical and pharmaceutical programs available.
In addition, apprenticeships would be offered in each field. There would also be educational opportunities in billing, informational technology, patient experience and other support services.
She said the center also plans to offer continuing education for health care providers, along with telehealth services, among other career enhancements.
“We’re just looking forward to creating these opportunities for our workforce,” said Charvet.
Small said Innovia was dedicated to helping students in rural areas train for rewarding and well-paying careers. Toward that end, he said the foundation is currently working with more than 100 school districts in 20 counties in Eastern Washington and Idaho.
The initiative LaunchNW was an important piece of the puzzle because it challenged communities to also invest in securing a bright future for their children, he said.
“Our communities know best what will work for them,” said Small.
Haley said South Barker Road was a congested arterial in Spokane Valley that needed major upgrades, which the federal funding would allow.
“It’s old, it’s undersized, out-of-date and definitely not serving the community,” she said of the travel corridor.
She said the money secured by Murray would be used to widen the roadway, install sidewalks and bike lanes, and improve three intersections.
Harwood said a September 2020 wildfire had destroyed 80% of the Malden, a town with about 200 residents.
He said 67 homes burned and all public buildings except a community church.
The federal funding would help the determined residents replace vital infrastructure, he said.
“I can’t tell you thanks enough because our little town has been beat down, but now we have the chance to move forward in a positive way,” he said.
Haley and Charvet also thanked the senator for her continuing support of east-side needs.
“Your projects are all amazing,” responded Murray. “I can’t wait to see them grow and be part of them.