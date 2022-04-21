(The Center Square) – A request from the office of Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, to not receive emails from a local business group at his legislative address drew speculation he was severing contact due to a heated debate over a police pursuit bill last Friday.
However, Billig says that is not the case.
“I remain connected to the group in several ways and I welcome input from everyone in the Spokane community,” he wrote in an email to The Center Square.
He said the email sent April 18 by Lukas Garcia, his legislative assistant, to Chud Wendle, founder of the Spokane Business & Commercial Property Owners Council (SBCPOC), was intended to prevent a potential ethics conflict.
He said SBCPOC had recently sent an email to his office that had campaign-related material attached. Specifically, he said the email was urging people to run for a particular office.
“Because of that specific email and because the group has become so much more political since it first started, our office let them know that those types of emails are not appropriate to send to an official legislative account,” he wrote. “Instead, it is more appropriate to send those e-mails to my personal or campaign e-mail addresses.”
Billig said he now receives SBCPOC emails at his campaign address. He also remains a member of their Facebook group.
Wendle said no alternative email contact information for Billig was provided by Garcia in the April 18 message. That led him and others in SBCPOC to think the senator wanted to curtail correspondence due to a terse conversation during a digital forum three days earlier.
Garcia’s email read: “I respectfully request that you remove the official email of Senator Andy Billig from this and any threads that relate to campaign communications. Andy.Billig@leg.wa.gov is used to conduct official legislative business, and we’ve been asked by our ethics counsel to take steps to keep campaign and legislative business separate."
Garcia then referenced the Legislative Ethics Act that regulates the use of state resources and prevents their use for campaign purposes.
“No options were provided to us in that email,” said Wendle. “But I went out and found the senator’s personal email because I felt it was important for him to continue to receive information from the group.”
He said SBCPOC formed last year out of dissatisfaction with public officials’ response to increases in crime, drug use, vandalism and homeless camps in public places.
At the end of the April 15 forum where Billig faced off with Rep. Jenny Graham, R-Spokane, Wendle said several downtown business owners shared stories of the costs they were incurring to keep their properties secure, and their frustrations about government inaction.
Graham serves the 6th Legislative District and Billig the 3rd District. Each official was asked to address public safety issues, including the failure of Senate Bill 5919 to move forward. That measure would have restored most police pursuits but Billig, as Senate Majority Leader, did not bring it to the floor for a vote on the last day of session.
Billig drew fire from moderator Wendle after saying that he had voted for the first reiteration of SB 5919, but did not have Democratic caucus support to bring an amended version back to the floor during the final day of session.
“If it’s not even close, it’s not going to happen,” he said. “Pursuits are very dangerous and that is why a number of members were against it.”
Wendle asked Billig why, if he was the Senate Majority Leader and supported SB 5919, he had not pursued a vote.
“If you supported it and you drove it, wouldn’t people follow?” he asked.
“Not always,” answered Billig, reiterating that he had to abide by caucus rules even if he disagreed.
Billig said his priority was to represent his constituents. When in session, he said it was his responsibility as a Democratic leader to respect the preferences of his caucus.
“Do you represent us or do you represent the west side?” Wendle asked.
“I think I’ve shown over 12 years that I represent Spokane,” said Billig. “Even the way you phrase that question is quite offensive to me. “
Graham also disputed Billig’s explanation about a lack of support for the measure. She said SB 5919 had gone to the House after receiving approval from the Senate early in the session. The House had approved the legislation with some changes and sent it back to the Senate for reconciliation, but Billig had not let the process play out, she said.
“If there was a bill that Democrats wanted brought to the floor it came to the floor," she said.
In a follow-up interview on April 21, Wendle said he had intended to only moderate the discussion, not to speak out himself.
“I was trying to be as respectful and professional as possible,” he said. “I just became frustrated because he held the power, and was in the role, to have allowed a vote and I still don’t think we know what really happened.”
Because of Billig’s inaction, Wendle said police still operate under the constraints of a 2021 bill approved by Democrats. That law prohibits police from initiating high-speed vehicle chases to pursue suspects in low-level crimes, such as shoplifting or car theft. Police can pursue people suspected of violence, such as rape, kidnapping or murder, only if they have probable cause to think the person committed or is committing the crime.
SB 5919 was written to make a distinction between reasonable suspicion, the old legal standard for pursuits, and probable cause, said Graham.
Under reasonable suspicion, a police officer does not need physical evidence for a pursuit. The assessment of whether to engage is made based upon the officer’s training, the circumstances of the situation and what other officers would do in similar circumstances.
Probable cause is a higher standard that requires the officer to not only have suspicion that a crime has been or is being committed, but actual knowledge.
“People are dying because of that law and that made SB 5919 very important,” said Wendle.
He said Billig will continue to receive notifications from SBCPOC about issues and upcoming forums. There are now about 450 people on the group’s email list and Wendle said anyone is welcome to receive posts and sit in on regular Zoom meetings.
The next digital platform will feature Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl, who has been invited to talk about the growing property and violent crime rates in Washington’s second largest city.
Meidl will speak and answer questions at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 6.