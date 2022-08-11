(The Center Square) – Seattle’s “One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan” quarter two results show that work towards its goal of housing the homeless isn't keeping pace with the actual problem.
Mayor Bruce Harrell launched the action plan website in May to provide transparent details of his office’s approach to the city’s homelessness crisis.
“Our goal is to ensure all Seattle residents have access to shelter – make housing more affordable and easier to build [and] to innovate new ways to support residents in crisis,” the website states.
Through the first six months of 2022, coordinated outreach efforts involving Seattle’s HOPE Team, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority and other partners resulted in more than 700 referrals to homeless persons for shelter.
However, that is around 1% of the latest point-in-time count of homeless people in King County, which was over 40,000 in 2020, according to the Seattle Department of Community and Human Services.
Seattle dedicated $173 million towards homelessness in 2022. That is a 125% increase from 2018 when $77 million was budgeted towards the issue, according to the city.
This year’s allocated funds included $9.8 million towards the removal of RVs and encampments. In the most recent update to the homelessness action plan, the number of verified tents increased from 763 in May, to 814 counted in June.
As for the number of RVs, in May, the number of verified RV encampments was 225. The city pointed out that the May count only included sites with five or more vehicles. In June, the city counted any RV encampment sites with any number of vehicles, with an updated total of 426 sites, with “roughly half of those sites having fewer than five vehicles,” according to the city.
The city says that the current numbers are not an indication of an increase in homeless persons, but rather reflect a more accurate assessment of the number of encampments throughout Seattle.
“The changes for these data points are due to a combination of data collection changes, increased awareness of sites that were not previously identified, reductions due to site closures and referrals to shelter and new sites that have been identified as our data collection processes are refined,” Harrell’s office said in a statement yesterday.
Housing statistics from the One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan show an additional 545 units of shelter and supportive housing have been added, bringing the total to 1,845 units that will open in 2022, 2023, and beyond. This now puts Seattle within 155 units of its goal of 2,000 units of shelter and supportive housing identified by the end of 2022
The city also tallies the number of fires at encampments. 608 fires were counted in the first four months of 2022. That increased to 855 fires through June 30, which remains an average of five per day, according to the City of Seattle.
The number of shootings and shots fired near known encampment sites had a slight decrease to an average of 3 cases per week from 3.5 per week. Through June 30, there were 71 shots fired near encampment sites.
Mayor Harrell’s office has concluded from the number of shootings and shots fired that “encampments continue to be disproportionately represented in public safety emergencies in the city [and] safety and health emergencies at encampments continue to put additional strain on an already stretched-thin public safety system.”