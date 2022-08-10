(The Center Square) – Seattle City Councilmember Sara Nelson proposed a Seattle film commission to lobby for the film and TV industry in Seattle as a way to boost the local economy and create jobs Wednesday.
Nelson said that a film commission consisting of 11 members to represent Seattle’s film industry would be tasked with advising city leaders on developing policies and programs to help bring movie and TV productions to Seattle.
“Seattle’s film industry has been asking for this commission for years and I have made it a priority since day one,” Nelson said in a statement. “Every movie or TV show set in Seattle but filmed elsewhere represents hundreds of jobs lost for our creative workers, millions of dollars not being spent in our local economy and a lost opportunity to showcase our amazing city to the world.”
However, experts doubt the economic benefits of filming in the city.
For instance, the City of Seattle claims that through the 1990’s, films such as “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Singles” and “10 Things I Hate About You” have brought in millions of dollars to the city and provided well-paying jobs in the entertainment industry, but that's not the whole story.
Jarrett Skorup, the senior director of Marketing and Communications at the Mackinac Center, warns that corporations simply go wherever they get the best deal.
Skorup used the case in the State of Michigan, where film companies were subsidized up to 40% of production costs. The state “ended up losing about a billion dollars on those types of programs and we see the same thing state after state,” Skorup said to The Center Square in a phone call.
The standard relationship between media companies and state governments is that the companies receive tax credits from the states they are filming in.
Skorup doesn’t think Seattle would receive much in tax revenue if it subsidizes a certain percentage of a film’s production, based on his findings from a state level. He believes any economic benefits resulting from funding towards the film industry must be weighed against the effects of that same money being spent on different government programs or being spent by taxpayers themselves.
“You’re going to get a return on investment if you spend it on public schools – police – parks and there is no reason to believe that spending it on films is going to be a better return on investment,” Skorup said.
The Tax Foundation points out on its website that many state governments have enacted movie production incentives before, including tax credits for film production. These states have ended up with, at best, small returns.
According to the Tax Foundation, states claim that movie production incentives help create jobs, but the jobs are typically temporary positions that are often transplanted from other states with limited options for upward mobility.
“Furthermore, the competition among states transfers a large portion of potential gains to the movie industry, not to local businesses or state coffers,” the Tax Foundation notes.
The bill will be voted on by the Seattle Economic Development, Technology and City Light Committee on Sept. 14. If passed, it would go to a full City Council vote as soon as Sept. 20.