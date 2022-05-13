(The Center Square) – Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales touted one-time funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to aid in sustaining Seattle Maritime Academy operations.
A portion of the $1 million will provide gap funding to Seattle colleges for operation of the Seattle Maritime Academy in the coming school year. The remaining funds will be allocated for community outreach and recruitment through SMA.
The academy will partner with Seattle Public Schools for the Maritime Vessel Operations Program, and Advanced Manufacturing, which is part of the Seattle Skill Center at Seattle Public Schools.
Morales’ funding is the only funding dedicated to sustaining the Maritime Vessel Operations Program with Seattle Colleges as SMA has not received any private dollars, according to the Seattle City Council.
“I’m excited to secure critical gap funding to support Seattle Colleges’ Maritime Academy and Seattle Public Schools’ Maritime Vessel Operations Program for the 2022-2023 school year,” Councilmember Morales said in a statement Friday. “Keeping these programs operating will increase access to training for young people looking for high-paying, skilled jobs in the Maritime industry. Jobs that offer stable employment and a good career pathway,”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee added his voice of approval for the subsidy.
“Maritime is one of Washington state’s core industries but it faces an uncertain future as we grapple with a shortage of qualified mariners. SMA opens up doors for students to launch amazing career opportunities on the water and is a valued partner of our Washington State Ferries team,” Inslee said.
The funding that was announced Friday comes to SMA as riders of the ferry system in Seattle deal with long waits and canceled sailing due to a ferry worker shortage.
Seattle Colleges Chancellor Shouan Pan said that the $1 million will help with this issue as students receive training necessary to work within the Seattle maritime industry.
“As we at Seattle Colleges struggle with how to continue providing the critical training in face of a major budget shortfall, I am thrilled that the city of Seattle and City Council are redirecting funds to help bridge our budget gap,” Pan said. “This funding will allow us to address the short-term needs as we work with the state and maritime industry to explore longer-term solutions.
Washington State Ferries began partnering with SMA last month to provide a 90-day paid internship program for SMA enrollees to gain experience before entering the maritime workforce.