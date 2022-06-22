(The Center Square) – The transit system that serves the Seattle region continues to see expenses rise as it moves forward with more than 55 expansion projects, despite fare revenue and ridership remaining significantly lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority, or Sound Transit, had its total spending go from $1.8 billion in 2018 to $2.6 billion in 2020, according to the Federal Transit Administration.
Operating expenses, which includes salaries, increased from $332 million in 2018 to $464 million in 2020, a nearly 40% increase. During that two-year span, annual passenger miles dropped 67%, due in a large part to the pandemic.
Sound Transit calls it the “most ambitious transit expansion in the country.” One expansion was approved by voters in 2016. It would connect 16 cities with light rail, provide 30 cities with bus service and 12 cities with commuter rail, according to Sound Transit. With the expansions, the system also hopes to be the first light rail system to run only on clean energy.
Sound Transit projects that by 2024 ridership will be back to pre-pandemic levels. It further projects over the next 25 years ridership will increase from just under 20 million in 2020 to 180 million in 2046. Ridership is defined as the number of boardings for each of the different modes of transit.
Ridership has not caught up during the pandemic, however. Monthly ridership hit 4.07 million boardings in January 2020 right before the pandemic started. It then dropped to 670,200 boardings in April 2020 and was at 2.56 million boardings in April 2022.
Fares and directly generated revenue went from $139.6 million in 2018 to $73.9 million in 2020, a 47% drop. Sound Transit has made up for the loss of fares with a huge infusion of federal money. The federal government gave Sound Transit $176.6 million in 2018 in federal assistance and that increased to $612 million in 2020.
The transit company projects far greater expenses with its current and proposed 58 expansion projects.
For example, the transit company’s salaries and benefits have increased from $16.3 million in 2020 to a projected $29.6 million in 2022, according to its 2022 financial plan. That's an 82% increase over the two-year period.
In September of 2021, the system also closed on a $3.84 billion loan for six different projects, the largest package of loans ever in the history of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act program. Sound Transit stated the loans would save regional taxpayers $500 million.
Sound Transit did not respond to a request for comment.