(The Center Square) – The City of Seattle is funding 20 projects with $849,711 for community building throughout the city.
The funds being distributed are coming through the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ Neighborhood Matching Fund. The 20 projects focus on a variety of issues from general community building to climate justice, with the emphasis on “highlighting the power of community to unite around a shared vision and forge their own solutions,” according to the city.
“Delivering on our vision for One Seattle requires seeking thoughtful input from neighbors, ensuring their voices are heard, and leveraging city support to match community commitment toward time, talent, and resources. I’m excited for Seattleites to experience these community-driven, neighborhood-local investments,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement on June 3.
The 20 community groups are pledging $710,588 to match the city’s spending. Their funds come from local cash donations. Awards to these projects range from $18,700 to The Filipino Chamber of Commerce of the Pacific Northwest to $50,000 being awarded to nine different programs.
NMF gives grants to community-building projects through two subsequent funds: “the Community Partnership Fund, which is currently offered twice a year with awards up to $50,000; and the Small Sparks Fund, which is offered on a rolling basis throughout most of the year with awards of up to $5,000,” according to the city.
Renaissance 21, a non-profit organization that provides education and training to other non-profit organizations, received $43,000 from the NMF. The grant is going towards the “Community Climate Justice Project by Star Tech Global Academy” for an educational series focused on intersectional climate justice efforts in local neighborhoods with the target audience being the youth.
“Funding from the Neighborhood Matching Fund allows us to move forward with our Community Climate Justice Project, helping to change the lives of our communities’ youth through free hands-on experiential learning workshops,” Julian Saint Clair, the executive director of Renaissance 21 said in a statement. “Through this project, youth will be connected to local climate justice initiatives, build confidence and leadership skills, and improve the community by amplifying climate solutions in their own neighborhoods.”
Some of the projects receiving the NMF are using it for cultural art. The Ethiopian Community in Seattle received $50,000 that will “be allocated to an Art project that would go up on the facade of the outer walls of the Ethiopian Village,” according to an email from ECS to The Center Square.
The Ethiopian Village is currently under construction and includes 90 units of affordable housing for seniors. The art will cover a total of 880 square feet on the residential building facing Rainier St and Rose St. That works out to $56.82 per square foot of art.
According to the City of Seattle, NMF has funded more than 5,000 projects since it was established in 1988. These Seattle community building projects have received over $64 million in funding with an additional $72 million from community match.