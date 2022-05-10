(The Center Square) – Seattle’s Office of Waterfront and Civic Projects awarded marine construction contractor Pacific Pile & Marine $34.5 million to build a new Pier 58.
Construction on the new Pier 58 is anticipated to begin later this fall and is expected to take two years to finish according to WCP.
Along with the construction of Pier 58, Pacific Pile & Marine is tasked to remove Pier 63 nearby.
Angela Brady, director of the WCP's Waterfront Seattle Program, said in a statement that the new design for Pier 58 will be a magnet for new visitors.
“We’re excited to reach this milestone and to be one step closer to having another new pier for the public to enjoy on our waterfront,” Brady said. “The new pier includes a marine habitat-sensitive design, will be a welcoming space for all, and will include an iconic playground that will encourage visitors from near and far to visit.”
The design of the new pier will include a shaded tree grove, elevated lawn, a plaza and event space that can be used for concerts and other events, per a news release from Waterfront Seattle Program. There will also be a children’s playground in the Pier 58 that “will have play elements for all ages and abilities [and feature] an 18-foot jellyfish-inspired climbing structure, a slide with rolling tentacles and swinging features.”
Pier 63 has been closed since 2017 and will be removed due to safety concerns. It is hoped that this removal will “improve the ecosystem of the nearshore habitat [by] providing more light for plants to grow and marine life to flourish,” said Waterfront Seattle Program.
The original Pier 58 was removed in 2020 after it drifted six inches away from the land and eventually collapsed in September of that year. It was located next to the Great Wheel, a tourist attraction in Seattle. Then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan declared an emergency dismantling of the pier.
Once the new Pier 58 is completed, it will be managed by the Seattle Parks Department and Friends of Waterfront Seattle.
Pacific Pile & Marine has worked on Seattle piers in the past. The company was the contractor for Pier 62, which has functioned since its opening in September 2020.
The firm's business goal is “to maintain a reputation synonymous with safety and quality while attracting the right people and deliver increasingly exceptional results,” its website says.