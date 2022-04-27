(The Center Square) – For Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) announced that it is spending more than $12 million to support victims of gender-based violence.
Tanya Kim, acting director of the Seattle HSD, said in a presentation to the Seattle City Council's Public Safety and Human Services Committee on April 26 that sexual assault takes place every 68 seconds in the United States.
She claimed sexual violence is significantly underreported in America, mentioning the U.S. Justice Department as an authority, with nearly 80% of rapes and sexual assaults unreported.
Sexual assault, domestic partner abuse and commercial sexual exploitation all reside under the umbrella term of “gender-based violence.”
The HSD has responded to the increase in gender-based violence with an investment of $12 million to help fund services including prevention measurements, coordination of services and offender accountability.
The Seattle Mayor’s Office on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault helps with these services through management of contracts with over 40 community-based partners. They serve approximately 10,000 clients per year, according to HSD’s Safe and Thriving Communities Division Director Rex Brown.
Lan Pham, the manager of the Mayor’s Office on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, told the City Council committee that there has been a steep increase in the number and seriousness of reported gender-based violence cases in the Seattle area. Pham also mentioned that there was a backlog in survivor assistance “due to both an increase in case loads and a decrease in capacity of systems and service providers for numerous reasons.”
The city has increased funding for those victims in the form of $1.5 million in mobile advocacy with flexible client assistance for victim services. An additional $600,000 was funded for capacity building for providers who serve marginalized populations.
Pham said that her office is using a “no wrong door” approach to helping victims with a Request For Proposals (RFP).
“This approach funds not only one best practice model, but a spectrum of services ranging from mobile advocacy with flexible client assistance, sheltered housing, therapeutic services, legal services and specialized services for marginalized populations,” Pham said.
The RFP is worth $10.9 million and will be released on May 20 of this year.
The majority of those investments, once awarded, will be used on populations including black, indigenous and people of color, immigrants and refugees, members of the LGBTQ community and individuals with disabilities, Pham said.