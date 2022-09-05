(The Center Square) – The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning is opening applications for the 2022 Prenatal-to-Three Community Grant Program, with $1.4 million available to organizations serving children up to three years old and their families.
Awards to applicants of the Prenatal-to-Three Community Grant can go up to $150,000 per organization.
The grant program is in its second year. It was established to to increase kindergarten readiness and reduce outcome disparities for young children and families based on race, gender, or other socioeconomic factors, according to DEEL.
“Research supports the far-reaching impact these early investments can have on a child’s academic success from kindergarten through postsecondary,” DEEL Director Dwane Chappelle said in a statement. “The community partners these grants will support play an integral role in identifying the culturally and linguistically responsive supports children and families need most.”
Last year, DEEL’s grant awards went to 10 community-based organizations ranging from $114,632 to $150,000 per organization. One organization, Communities of Rooted Brilliance, used the grant they received from last year’s grant distribution to extend their home visiting program into Seattle, with expanded capacity to serve up to 45 immigrant and refugee families in the city’s southeast communities.
“We’re seeing encouraging results from the home visiting relationships built within the program, with parents reporting how much more confident they feel in their role as their child’s first educator and in their ability to navigate previously unknown systems to help their children thrive and succeed in this country,” Kirsten Gabele, Early Learning Program Manager at CRB said.
The grant funds stem from revenue generated by the city’s Sweetened Beverage Tax. The tax amounts to $1.75 per ounce. The Sweetened Beverage Tax Community Advisory Board established that revenue from the tax goes towards programs that increase access to nutritious food and supports child health, development and learning.
Applications can be submitted until 5 pm on Sept. 21. The winners of the Prenatal-to-Three Community Grant will be notified by Oct. 7.