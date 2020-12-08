(The Center Square) — The family of Che Taylor will receive a $1.5 million settlement from the city of Seattle four years after the brother of its "Street Czar" was killed by police.
Taylor was shot to death by Seattle police officers Michael Spaulding and Todd Miller in Seattle's Wedgwood neighborhood Feb. 21, 2016 who were attempting to arrest him for unlawful possession of a firearm.
The two officers testified before an inquest jury in 2017 they believed their lives were in danger when they allege Taylor reached for a gun.
King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg declined at the time to pursue criminal charges against Spaulding and Miller.
In February 2018, Taylor’s mother, children, and the estates of Taylor and his deceased wife Brenda filed suit against Spaulding, Miller, the city of Seattle, and SPD officers Timothy Barnes and Audi Acuesta who responded to the scene.
Two months ago, a judge ordered the case to trial after questions were raised about whether Taylor was armed on the day officers shot and killed him.
According to court documents from September, Taylor did not have a gun on him at the time of the shooting and was wearing an empty holster.
All four officers present, court documents state, yelled contradicting commands of "Get down on the ground" and "Get your hands up."
Dash-cam footage shows Taylor appearing to lean back into the car he had just stepped out of before being shot by Spaulding and Miller.
Che Taylor’s killing spurred his brother, Andre Taylor, to create “Not This Time” an organization pushes for the reduction of police violence and policing reform.
Andre Taylor has since become Seattle's "Street Czar," a position which will see him build relations with local protesters and deescalate unrest as a kind of ambassador for city hall.