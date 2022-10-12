(The Center Square) – Seattle will end its COVID-19 emergency proclamation at the end of this month.
Mayor Bruce Harrell said the city will lift its COVID-19 Civil Emergency Proclamation to align with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Sept. 8 decision to end the statewide state of emergency on Oct. 31.
“Our city has been working under an emergency proclamation for nearly 1,000 days as we responded to a new pandemic and unprecedented resulting challenges,” Harrell said in a Tuesday statement. “While the impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt by our neighbors and communities, it is thanks to our city’s strong response – including our high vaccination rate and strong healthcare system – that we can continue moving toward recovery and revitalization. We will continue to follow the recommendations of public health experts and science leaders to support the safety and well-being of our communities.”
Inslee declared a statewide emergency on Feb. 29, 2020, in response to the pandemic, including the first reported death in the United States from COVID-19.
Immediate changes will impact Seattle polices having to do with restrictions on property evictions and tenant liability, as well as premium pay and paid sick time for food delivery drivers.
According to the city’s news release, that includes the following:
“Commercial Renters: Requirement for property owners to negotiate payment plans to limit evictions and limits on commercial tenant personal liability will expire six months after the end of the emergency proclamation.
“Food Delivery: Premium pay for food delivery network gig workers established by ordinance will end November 1, 2022.
“Sick Leave: Paid sick time for food delivery and transportation network gig workers will end six months after the end of the emergency proclamation. Starting January 1, 2023, transportation network drivers will be entitled to sick leave under a new state law.”
Earlier this year, Harrell lifted mask and other COVID-19 precautions in city buildings.
The vaccine mandate for city employees and others will remain in effect.
The mayor's office promises that Seattle will “remain vigilant for future waves and variants and will continue to share information, update contingency plans, and partner closely with federal, state, and local health experts.”