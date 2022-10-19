(The Center Square) – A new addition to the Seattle Municipal Code, going into effect Nov. 10, requires all tree service providers doing commercial tree work in Seattle to be registered with Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections.
The new law passed last March by the city council and dubbed Seattle’s Tree Protection Code, “limits the number, size, and type of trees that may be removed from private property.” It also imposes penalties and fines ranging from stop work orders up to “a civil penalty in the amount equal to the appraised value of the tree”.
Failure to comply will also cost property owners up to $500 daily, according to the enforcement and penalties section of the code.
The goal of this new law, which is part of the ongoing Seattle Comprehensive Plan, has been in the works for over a decade. Its origins are in the 2007 Urban Forests Management Plan with the stated goal of increasing Seattle’s then 18% canopy coverage to 30% over the course of the coming three decades.
According to preliminary results released in August by the Urban Forestry Commission, in the five years between the 2016 and 2021 Seattle’s canopy coverage has dropped 1.7%. This is roughly equivalent to 255 acres, or a forest the size of Greenlake.
In absolute terms, total tree coverage in Seattle is still greater than the 18% coverage of 2007, but the 2037 goal was seen as slipping away, thus prompting the new law. The report cites tree removal for infrastructure and development, aging urban forests, budget cuts, and a recently warmer drier climate introducing new pests as potential causes of the trend reversal.
Registration for tree service providers opened Aug. 26. All tree workers operating within the City of Seattle are required to be registered by Nov. 10.
Residents needing an arborist have been advised to check the list for approved and registered businesses, as fines apply to businesses and property owners alike.