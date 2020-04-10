(The Center Square) – With high temperatures expecting to be near or above 60 this Easter weekend, Seattle city officials decided to close more than a dozen parks to prevent large groups of people from gathering.
Mayor Jenny Durkan said Thursday the city will close 15 parks starting at 11 p.m. Friday until Monday morning in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The parks that will be closed are: Alki, Arboretum, Cal Anderson, Carkeek, Discovery, Gas Works, Green Lake, Golden Gardens, Kubota Garden, Lincoln, Magnuson, Seward, Volunteer, West Seattle Stadium and Woodland.
Parks and Recreation employees will staff the parks to enforce the closings.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, there were 9,608 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, including 446 deaths.