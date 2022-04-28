(The Center Square) – Thanks to a private foundation grant, the Southend Tiny House Village will finally be used to shelter houseless individuals.
The Low Income Housing Institute’s (LIHI) tiny homes stationed across the street from the Rainier Beach Light-Rail Station were unused since construction first finished weeks ago, with their future uncertain.
However, thanks to a recent private foundation grant, a commitment of $250,000 will be used to start up operations in the village.
Further, LIHI Executive Director Sharon Lee said in an email to The Center Square that they “are meeting with the City of Seattle and KCRHA on securing $500,000 to fund the Village’s operations through the end of the year.”
The Southend Tiny House Village will be opening in early May, Lee said that LIHI expects the village to shelter 50 to 60 houseless people.
According to LIHI, each individual tiny home is ventilated, has electric heat, an electric fan, two windows, smoke alarms and locking doors. Along with these amenities, villagers will be provided a bed, sheets, towels, and hot meals delivered daily.
There was $2 million in assistance allocated by the Washington Legislature in the recently concluded session that is likely to be used in the future to help the Southend Village along with the other 10 villages LIHI provides in Seattle.
“The $2 million in funds in the state Capital Budget will be used for tiny houses, tiny house villages and cottage housing . . . the funds have not been drawn down yet as Governor [Jay] Inslee recently signed the state budget,” Lee said in an email. “These funds will be used on multiple tiny house villages including Southend Village and others.”
The Southend Tiny House Village had been caught in a tug of war between LIHI and the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRH) over what should be funded.
KCRH chose to use funding on other projects. In an implementation board meeting earlier this month, KCRH CEO Marc Dones said he plans on helping with the tiny house villages, eventually.
“There is, and I cannot stress this enough, zero credible or factual assertion in any statement made by anyone that [KCRH] or I specifically is trying to unwind all of the tiny homes tomorrow,” Dones said in the board meeting.
Dones has a chance to show his organization’s willingness to invest in the tiny homes when KCRH meets with LIHI and the City of Seattle in the near future to discuss funding plans.
In the meantime, LIHI will host an open house on May 5 before people begin using the village for shelter.