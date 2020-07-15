(The Center Square) — A Seattle teachers union is criticizing Seattle Public Schools for allegedly being left out of the planning process for restarting classrooms this fall.
On Saturday, the Seattle Education Association (SEA) denounced the district for developing an instructional model with zero input from union members.
"It is clear that the district is engaged in positional bargaining and has already made decisions about the reopening of schools before the joint process has had an opportunity to begin to address the numerous issues and concerns of educators in ensuring the health and safety of our community," SEA wrote in a letter to Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau.
SEA wrote in its letter to Superintendent Juneau that it had anticipated negotiating with the district prior to such terms being announced.
A $15 million preliminary plan by Seattle Public Schools released July 2 laid out a hybrid education model which includes online and in-person instruction.
According to the plan, K-12 students would spend a minimum of two days of in-person instruction per week and the other three days being taught online. Families who want to keep their children home will be offered online-only instruction.
The district said in the plan that in-person instruction for special needs students will be provided as much as possible.
SEA pointed to an email sent out by SPS Chief of Schools and Continuous Improvement Wyeth Jessee to elementary principals last Friday.
In it, Jessee informed principals that the district is already committed to holding pre-K and kindergarten classes in-person as often as five days a week over the next school year, according to SEA.
SEA further criticized the district for developing its preliminary plans with consulting firm Attuned Education Partners rather than district teachers.
"Seattle Public Schools continues to bargain in good faith with SEA the impact of any changed working conditions, as we focus on the goal of providing what is best for our students and staff in the coming school year," said Seattle Public Schools Lead Medial Relations Specialist Tim Robinson. "We appreciate the input SEA has provided since we began developing our fall re-entry plans in May."
Robinson said that a district survey ending on July 2 showed that 74.8 percent of student and families wanted to follow the district's in-person and remote reopening plan. An additional 13.1 percent were unsure while 9.2 percent said they supported remote learning only. A remaining 2.9 percent said they would not be returning to SPS.
Robinson did not offer comment on the district's relationship with Attuned.
The district school board is slated to vote on a final school plan during a special meeting on August 12.